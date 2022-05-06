The BAFTA TV Awards 2022: nominees, air date, host and everything we know
The BAFTA TV Awards 2022 are here to celebrate the very best in British entertainment from the last year.
There are plenty of amazing shows up for awards on the night, including dramas such as It's A Sin, Time and Landscapers, hilarious comedies like Stath Lets Flats and Sex Education, and plenty of informative documentaries and entertainment shows, too. You can find a full list of nominees later in this article.
It's A Sin is the show to beat on the night; it's received no less than seven BAFTA nods, including a mention in the Mini-Series category plus Leading Actor and Actress nominations for Olly Alexander and Lydia West, respectively.
It's also exciting for a very different reason, as the 2022 ceremony is the first time that the ceremony will have an in-present audience in three years.
Here's everything you need to know about the BAFTA TV Awards 2022...
When are the BAFTA TV Awards 2022?
The BAFTA TV Awards 2022 are set for Sunday, May 8 at 6 pm UK time. You'll be able to tune in to the ceremony on BBC One, meaning you'll also be able to watch live on BBC iPlayer.
Coverage of the BAFTA TV Awards will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook from 2 pm.
Who's hosting the BAFTA TV Awards 2022?
Filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade is returning to host the BAFTA TV Awards for the third year running after taking up the mantle from Sue Perkins, who hosted in 2018.
Where will the ceremony be held?
This year's BAFTA TV Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall, a 2700-seat venue that is part of the Southbank Centre in London.
BAFTA TV Awards 2022 nominations
Below you can find the full list of nominees for this year's BAFTA TV Awards. It's A Sin leads the pack with no less than 7 nominations including Best Mini-Series and Leading Actor and Actress nominations for Olly Alexander and Lydia West.
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
- Race Around Britain
- The Ranganation
Current Affairs
- Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin
- Four Hours at the Capitol
- The Men Who Sell Football
- Trump Takes On the World
Daytime
- The Chase
- Moneybags
- Richard Osman's House of Games
- Steph's Packed Lunch
Drama Series
- In My Skin
- Manhunt: The Night Stalker
- Unforgotten
- Vigil
Entertainment Performance
- Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice UK
- Big Zuu - Big Zuu's Big Eats
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
- Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
- Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Entertainment Programme
- An Audience with Adele
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Life & Rhymes
- Strictly Come Dancing
Factual Series
- The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
- 9/11: One Day in America
- Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
- Uprising
Features
- Big Zuu's Big Eats
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Great British Sewing Bee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education
- Aisling Bea - This Way Up
- Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts
- Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
- Rose Matafeo - Starstruck
- Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal
International
- Call My Agent!
- Lupin
- Mare of Easttown
- Squid Game
- Succession
- The Underground Railroad
Leading Actor
- David Thewlis - Landscapers
- Hugh Quarshie - Stephen
- Olly Alexander - It's A Sin
- Samuel Adewunmi - You Don't Know Me
- Sean Bean - Time
- Stephen Graham - Help
Leading Actress
- Denise Gough - Too Close
- Emily Watson - Too Close
- Jodie Comer - Help
- Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
- Lydia West - It's A Sin
- Niamh Algar - Deceit
Live Event
- The Brit Awards 2021
- The Earthshot Prize 2021
- The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
- Springwatch 2021
Male Performance in a Comedy Performance
- Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
- Joseph Gilgun - Brassic
- Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education
- Samson Kayo - Bloods
- Steve Coogan - This Time With Alan Partridge
- Tim Renkow - Jerk
Mini-Series
- It's A Sin
- Landscapers
- Stephen
- Time
News Coverage
- Channel 4 News: Black To Front
- Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
- ITV News at Ten: Storming of The Capitol
- Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Reality & Constructed Factual
- Gogglebox
- Married at First Sight UK
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK
- The Dog House
Scripted Comedy
- Alma's Not Normal
- Motherland
- Stath Lets Flats
- We Are Lady Parts
Short Form Programme
- Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL)
- Our Land
- People You May Know
- Please Help
Single Documentary
- 9/11: Inside the President's War Room
- Grenfell: The Untold Story
- My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years in Afghanistan
- Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Single Drama
- Death of England: Face to Face
- Help
- I Am... Victoria
- Together
Soap and Continuing Drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- Emmerdale
- Holby City
Specialist Factual
- Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
- Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
- The Missing Children
- Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain
Sport
- The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports, Formula 1
- ITV Racing: The Grand National - ITV Sport/ ITV
- Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BBC Sport/ BBC One
- UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark - ITV Sport/ ITV
Supporting Actor
- Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin
- David Carlyle - It's A Sin
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth
- Omari Douglas - It's A Sin
- Stephen Graham - Time
Supporting Actress
- Cathy Tyson - Help
- Celine Buckens - Showtrial
- Emily Mortimer - The Pursuit of Love
- Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before
- Leah Harvey - Foundation
- Tahirah Sharif - The Tower
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public)
- An Audience With Adele - Adele is surprised by the teacher who changed her life
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out OF Here! - Ant & Dec's digs at Downing Street's lockdown parties
- It's A Sin - Colin's devastating AIDS diagnosis
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK - Bimini Bon Boulash's verse on "UK Hun?"
- Squid Game - The Red Light, Green Light game
- Strictly Come Dancing - Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to "Symphony"
