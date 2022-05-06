The BAFTA TV Awards 2022: nominees, air date, host and everything we know

It's A Sin is up for 7 nominations at this year's BAFTA TV Awards.

The BAFTA TV Awards 2022 are here once again to celebrate the very best of British television from the previous years.

There are plenty of amazing shows up for awards on the night, including dramas such as It's A Sin, Time and Landscapers, hilarious comedies like Stath Lets Flats and Sex Education, and plenty of informative documentaries and entertainment shows, too. You can find a full list of nominees later in this article.

It's A Sin is the show to beat on the night; it's received no less than seven BAFTA nods, including a mention in the Mini-Series category plus Leading Actor and Actress nominations for Olly Alexander and Lydia West, respectively.

It's also exciting for a very different reason, as the 2022 ceremony is the first time that the ceremony will have an in-present audience in three years.

Here's everything you need to know about the BAFTA TV Awards 2022...

When are the BAFTA TV Awards 2022?

The BAFTA TV Awards 2022 are set for Sunday, May 8 at 6 pm UK time. You'll be able to tune in to the ceremony on BBC One, meaning you'll also be able to watch live on BBC iPlayer.

Coverage of the BAFTA TV Awards will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook from 2 pm.

Who's hosting the BAFTA TV Awards 2022?

Richard Ayoade is on hosting duties once again. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade is returning to host the BAFTA TV Awards for the third year running after taking up the mantle from Sue Perkins, who hosted in 2018.

Where will the ceremony be held?

This year's BAFTA TV Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall, a 2700-seat venue that is part of the Southbank Centre in London.

BAFTA TV Awards 2022 nominations

Below you can find the full list of nominees for this year's BAFTA TV Awards. It's A Sin leads the pack with no less than 7 nominations including Best Mini-Series and Leading Actor and Actress nominations for Olly Alexander and Lydia West.

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin

Four Hours at the Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football

Trump Takes On the World

Daytime

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman's House of Games

Steph's Packed Lunch

Drama Series

In My Skin

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice UK

Big Zuu - Big Zuu's Big Eats

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Entertainment Programme

An Audience with Adele

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day in America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education

Aisling Bea - This Way Up

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts

Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats

Rose Matafeo - Starstruck

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Leading Actor

David Thewlis - Landscapers

Hugh Quarshie - Stephen

Olly Alexander - It's A Sin

Samuel Adewunmi - You Don't Know Me

Sean Bean - Time

Stephen Graham - Help

Leading Actress

Denise Gough - Too Close

Emily Watson - Too Close

Jodie Comer - Help

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Lydia West - It's A Sin

Niamh Algar - Deceit

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Male Performance in a Comedy Performance

Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats

Joseph Gilgun - Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

Samson Kayo - Bloods

Steve Coogan - This Time With Alan Partridge

Tim Renkow - Jerk

Mini-Series

It's A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black To Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News at Ten: Storming of The Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Married at First Sight UK

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Scripted Comedy

Alma's Not Normal

Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL)

Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside the President's War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years in Afghanistan

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face

Help

I Am... Victoria

Together

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports, Formula 1

ITV Racing: The Grand National - ITV Sport/ ITV

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BBC Sport/ BBC One

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark - ITV Sport/ ITV

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin

David Carlyle - It's A Sin

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas - It's A Sin

Stephen Graham - Time

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson - Help

Celine Buckens - Showtrial

Emily Mortimer - The Pursuit of Love

Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before

Leah Harvey - Foundation

Tahirah Sharif - The Tower

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public)