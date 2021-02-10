New comedy 'Toast of Tinseltown' announced by the BBC

The BBC announced Toast in Tinseltown, a brand new comedy series, earlier today.

Toast in Tinseltown is a long-awaited sequel to the cult comedy series Toast of London, which found a fresh audience when it appeared on Netflix in 2017. It sees the return of Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The IT Crowd) as arrogant actor Steven Toast. The only twist is he'll be heading across the pond for even more absurdist misadventures.

Toast of Tinseltown will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will commence filming later this year. It will run for 6 episodes and will feature a mix of new characters and returning faces from the original show.

The BBC has said further broadcasting and casting details will be made available in due course.

The original show, Toast of London, was co-created by Matt Berry and Arthur Matthews. Three seasons of the show originally aired on Channel 4 between 2013-15. The show landed Berry a BAFTA in 2015 for ‘Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme’.

A fourth season of Toast of London was originally announced by Channel 4 back in 2017, but never came to fruition. The last time we saw Steven Toast was in a series of audio dramas released on the Toast of London YouTube channel in April last year.

Toast of London followed Steven Toast (Matt Berry), an enigmatic actor in his 40s whose career takes a downturn following his appearance in a controversial play in London’s West End. The show deals mostly with his bizarre private life and his struggle to find work.

Toast is a blustering, self-important womaniser with a farcically violent rivalry with fellow actor (Ray Purchase), a bubbling hatred of young, trendy sound engineer Clem Fandango (Shazad Latif) and a penchant for ridiculous, fourth-wall-breaking songs.

Speaking about Toast in Tinseltown, Matt Berry said: “I couldn't be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again, but to also be taking the show to the BBC which I know Toast himself would very much approve.”

Series co-creator Arthur Mathews said: “It was a thrill to be writing Toast again after a long gap. Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations - and indeed humiliations).”