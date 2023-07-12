Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa reveals exciting new details about his character
Doctor Who will see Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa joining the cast later this year, and he's teased what to expect.
Doctor Who fans are excited to welcome Sex Education star Nucti Gatwa to our screens where he'll be playing the 15th Doctor and he's recently teased some exciting details about his character.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Ncuti revealed: "My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humor, but he’s lonely. I can’t say much more than that; I don’t want to spoil anything. But he’s also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."
He has also revealed he plans to stay with Doctor Who for at least two seasons so we've got a lot of time to get to know the latest iteration of the iconic Time Lord.
Outside of his work on Doctor Who, Ncuti is also hitting the big screen in Greta Gerwig's upcoming summer blockbuster Barbie, where he's starring alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and fellow Sex Education star Emma Mackey.
After that, it looks like Ncuti plans to return to theatre work as he elaborated on what it feels like to be taking on such a big role on a long-running show like Doctor Who.
He added: “Actors pick this job to hide behind our characters. And then suddenly you’re center stage. People know where you went to school. So you just have to focus on the job. The fame side can be distracting."
"I’m planning on getting back to [theatre work] next year after I finish season two of Doctor Who."
There's plenty to look forward to when Doctor Who returns as there's also a new companion in Coronation Street's Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday and will travel with Ncuti's Doctor.
When the role was confirmed, she revealed: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me.
"And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."
Doctor Who returns to BBC One and Disney Plus in November.
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!