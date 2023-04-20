Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson hit the 1960s in new pictures

The TARDIS team has teased us with a first look at our new Doctor Who duo in some retro 1960s outfits as filming continues for Doctor Who season 14.

Two new photos of 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and his new companion, ex-Coronation Street star Millie Gibson have been released, with the pair sporting a very different look to their first costume reveal that came along in December 2022.

This time around, the pair are pictured sporting some stylish, vintage looks as the Doctor and Ruby travel back in time to the swinging 1960s. Gatwa is sporting a new hairstyle and a blue striped suit, whilst Millie is wearing a statement dress and some big white boots. You can check out their full outfits below:

Our very stylish stars. (Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney)

Besides these new photos, we haven't had any more info about what's going to happen in the new season, though we can presume that at least one episode in the forthcoming series will see The Doctor and Ruby stepping back in time and donning their 60s-inspired attire to fit right in with the others.

This fresh look at the new series comes just after we were treated to a costume reveal for Jinkx Monsoon's new Doctor Who villain. The two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner was revealed as the most recent addition to the season 14 cast a few weeks ago, but these new photos saw the drag queen donning a set of glitzy black robes featuring a piano key motif as she started filming for the show.

Along with these photos, Monsoon was confirmed to be playing a villain in the new series; specifically, the BBC called her character "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet". Aside from these new teases, we're still firmly in the dark as far as knowing what adventures our next Doctor will be going on, and who else he might cross paths with.

In the meantime, we can look forward to seeing David Tennant make his return to the Whoniverse this winter. He's coming back to play the 14th Doctor in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, a three-part miniseries that's due to air in November 2023 on the BBC and on Doctor Who's new home, Disney Plus in the US.