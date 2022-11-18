Doctor Who: Coronation Street star Millie Gibson confirmed as next companion

Doctor Who has confirmed the new TARDIS companion, announcing that Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will be taking on the coveted role for the show's 60th anniversary next year.

On Friday, November 18 the newest companion was revealed during Children in Need 2022, and she told viewers revealed that her character's name is Ruby Sunday, after host Mel Giedroyc asked if the Kelly Neelan actress could give us any more details.

Not much else is known about the character just yet, so we'll have to wait patiently to learn more about the newest addition to the sc-fi hit, but it's exciting news for Corrie and Doctor Who fans everywhere!

Millie Gibson joins the cast of #DoctorWho as the Doctor's companion, Ruby Sunday ❤️❤️➕♦️ Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/scR0Bekw0b pic.twitter.com/XTg8H1kL1FNovember 18, 2022 See more

New companion Ruby Sunday will officially accompany The Doctor in the TARDIS, following in the footsteps of other companions such as Yasmin Khan, Rose Tyler, and Donna Noble, the latter of which is returning for the anniversary too.

There's been plenty of big news about the new Doctor Who series over the past months, with The Power of the Doctor delivering the big twist that David Tennant will return as the 14th Doctor, having previously starred as the 10th Doctor between 2005 - 2010.

Other big names involved in the 2023 series include Neil Patrick Harris in a villainous role and Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa who will now appear as the 15th Doctor after we previously assumed he would be the 14th.

In addition to this, Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner once again, delighting fans all over the world who can't wait to see what he's got in store for us this time!

There are some changes coming to Doctor Who next year too as a brand new logo has already been confirmed by the BBC, and they have a new international home over on Disney Plus too.

Confirming both on social media, they wrote: "A new logo for a new era! Doctor Who returns in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus in the rest of the world."

A new logo for a new era! Doctor Who returns in 2023 on the @BBC in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world 🔷✨Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/X7Z4Lfzr6J pic.twitter.com/FlGCp6GA5aOctober 25, 2022 See more

Three Doctor Who specials will air in November 2023 to mark the 60th anniversary, so we've got a little while to wait. We're sure it'll be worth it though and we can't wait to see the new cast in action, as well as welcome back some old faces too!

Doctor Who episodes are available on demand via BBC iPlayer.