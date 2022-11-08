Children in Need 2022: air date, celebrity line-up and all you need to know

Children in Need 2022 is heading our way in November and there's plenty to look forward to!

Children in Need 2022 will see a wide range of celebrities teaming up to help raise money for charities which the BBC says will "provide vital frontline support to children and young people across the UK during the cost of living crisis".

This year, there's plenty to look forward to as the broadcaster has revealed there'll be exclusive sketches, exciting performances, music, dance and "a few BIG surprises", so those tuning in to the annual show should have plenty to look forward to.

Viewers should expect special takeovers of iconic shows such as Blankety Blank and The Repair Shop, with some of the nation's biggest stars coming together to raise money and help out those who need it most.

Want to know more? Here's everything you should expect from Children in Need 2022...

When is Children in Need 2022?

Children in Need airs on BBC One on Friday, November 18 from 7 pm. Viewers can also tune in or watch on-demand via iPlayer.

Who are the Children in Need 2022 presenters?

Children in Need presenters Jason Manford, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsey. (Image credit: BBC)

Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott MBE and Jason Manford have all been confirmed as Children in Need 2022 presenters.

For comedian Jason Manford, this is his first time presenting the fundraiser and he spoke to the BBC about why he decided to do it. Jason said: "It's always been a charity that I've been involved with. I've fundraised for it in the past and obviously watched the night from when I was a child myself.

"It's a charity that helps children from lots of different areas and backgrounds, but specifically for me, being from a background — an underprivileged background — myself, being able to help a charity that helps those children means a lot to me."

What is the Children in Need 2022 line-up?

Blankety Blank is just one of the BBC shows getting a Children in Need twist. (Image credit: ITV)

There are some great specials airing as part of Children in Need 2022 including Blankety Blank, The Repair Shop, Graham Norton’s Red Chair, The Weakest Link and Junior Eurovision.

In addition to this, there'll be performances from Lewis Capaldi and dance troupe Diversity. Plus, the BBC Children in Need Choir is back with a special rendition of Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.

Viewers will also see The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Awards, and the BBC has announced two awards that are brand new for 2022: one for young fundraisers and one for adult fundraisers. Michael Ball will be announcing the winners on the night.

If any more acts and specials are announced ahead of the night, we'll be sure to let you know.

Are there other specials airing outside of the live show?

Matt Baker taking on the Rickshaw Challenge. (Image credit: BBC)

Yes, Matt Baker and a team of five incredibly inspiring young people, take on a relay-style ride over five days in Rickshaw Challenge which will air on Tuesday, November 15 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Speaking about the documentary, Matt Baker said: "I’ve been doing the Rickshaw Challenge for the last 12 years and it is the highlight of my year. It’s such a special thing to be a part of, and every year I get to cycle alongside truly incredible young people as they share their stories with me.

"The Rickshaw Challenge is at the heart of what BBC Children in Need is all about – it’s a testament to the work of the projects funded by BBC Children in Need and it shows that if you give young people an opportunity, and support them, you’ll watch them fly."

Scott Mills and Nick Knowles (Image credit: BBC)

There's also a DIY SOS Children in Need special Nick Knowles, and his trusty team of Chris, Jules, Billy & designer Gabrielle Blackman to help provide a much-needed safe space for vulnerable girls and young women living in Leeds, supporting the charity Getaway Girls (opens in new tab).

How can we get involved in Children in Need 2022?

The BBC Children in Need website (opens in new tab) has all sorts of details about fundraising efforts and the latest news, and you can also donate via their website too.

In addition to an online donation, you can also call 0345 7 33 22 33 and make a donation over the phone, pay in your fundraising money at all major banks, building societies, or the Post Office, or you can text the word DONATE to one of the following numbers depending on your amount: