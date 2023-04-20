Doctor Who teases first look at Jinkx Monsoon as new series 14 villain

We've been given a brief glimpse at Jinkx Monsoon's Doctor Who character in some new first-look photos.

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon was recently revealed as the next addition to the Doctor Who season 14 cast. At the time, she was confirmed to have 'a major role' in the forthcoming series, and said: "I'm honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer—I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew!"

Her role in the show has since been revealed thanks to a new tease which has revealed she'll be playing a villain, and that she has started filming for Doctor Who. Specifically, Jinkx has been called 'the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet". Along with this news, we've seen the below images of her in character, where she looks pretty menacing indeed!

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has previously teased that Monsoon's character will have a big impact on the series. When she was first revealed as part of the cast, he commented: "In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!"

We've been drip-fed lots of casting news about the next full season of Doctor Who in recent months. Additional casting for season 14 includes the return of Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart, 1899's Aneurin Barnard as the new character, Roger ap Gwilliam, Life After Life star Jack Forsyth-Noble as a character called Will, and Corrie star Millie Gibson as Ncuti's new companion, Ruby Sunday.

The new season is mostly being kept tightly under wraps, but we do know it will be our first full series with the 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, at the helm. Gatwa was initially revealed as Jodie Whittaker's replacement in 2022, though her final Doctor Who special The Power of The Doctor switched things up.

We now know that David Tennant will be returning to the franchise as the 14th Doctor for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials. The three-part miniseries will also feature Ncuti Gatwa and Tennant's former companion, Donna Noble (again played by Catherine Tate) plus Neil Patrick Harris as a villain, and is due to air this November on the BBC and on Doctor Who's new home, Disney Plus elsewhere.