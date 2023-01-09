Jemma Redgrave and Aneurin Barnard join Doctor Who cast for next full series

The cast for the next full series of Doctor Who just keeps growing as we've just learned that Jemma Redgrave and Aneurin Barnard have joined the show and are set to appear in the next full series.

Jemma Redgrave was one of the many stars to reprise her role in the Whoniverse (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) in The Power of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker's final adventure as the Thirteenth Doctor. Thanks to this new announcement, we know that she will be crossing paths with Ncuti Gatwa in the near future.

Excitingly, the casting announcement also teased that UNIT (Unified Intelligence Taskforce) the long-running organization designed to protect Earth from alien invasion, would be returning to the show in the new series, too.

Along with this news, we also learned that Welsh actor and 1899 star Aneurin Barnard had also joined the cast list as the "mysterious" new character, Roger ap Gwilliam.

When sharing the announcement on his Instagram account, returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies explained the character's name: "ap is Welsh for 'son of'" whilst joking 'he's not an app. OR IS HE??)".

Aside from this, we don't know what role Roger ap Gwilliam is set to play in Doctor Who's future, but we're looking forward to seeing him and Kate Stewart in action alongside the 15th Doctor and their new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in the next series.

This is just the latest piece of Doctor Who news we've been given. Over the festive period, we were treated to a teaser trailer (opens in new tab) for what's to come in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials which will air in November this year.

From what we've seen, the 14th Doctor, David Tennant, is deeply confused by his transformation into a past self and is working to make sure his former companion, Donna Noble (once again played by Catherine Tate) doesn't recognize him. As if that wasn't enough, he's also grappling with monsters and whatever threats that Neil Patrick Harris' villainous character has in store.

As if the new trailer wasn't enough, just days prior to its reveal we were also teased with our first look at Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in costume (opens in new tab) as their new characters.

Doctor Who returns for the 60th-anniversary specials in November 2023 which will air on the BBC in the UK and on Disney Plus elsewhere in the world thanks to a new partnership with Disney Branded Television.