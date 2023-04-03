Doctor Who signs up Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon for major role

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon is joining Doctor Who in a big way, it has been revealed.

Today (April 3), it was announced that the award-winning actress Jinkx Monsoon would be appearing 'in a major role' in Doctor Who season 14, which is being helmed by returning showrunner, Russell T. Davies.

Talking about her new role in the iconic show, Jinkx Monsoon said: "I'm honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer—I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew!

"I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage", she joked.

Of her involvement, Davies said: "In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!"

Unfortunately, as with some of the previous casting announcements for the next season of Doctor Who, we know nothing else about Monsoon's involvement right now. If you're unfamiliar with the star, she won two seasons of Drag Race including an All-Stars series that saw Jinkx Monsoon facing down other winning competitors to be crowned the "Queen of Queens".

She is joining the series after having made her highly-anticipated debut as Matron 'Mama' Morton in Broadway's longest-running show, Chicago. Monsoon was the first drag star to play the role, and she broke box office records during her extended eight-week run.

Monsoon's announcement follows a slew of cast news that have been coming in steadily over recent months.

In January, we learned that Jemma Redgrave would be reprising her role as Kate Stewart and 1899's Aneurin Barnard would be playing a new character called Roger ap Gwilliam.

Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge were subsequently confirmed for the next season, too, though their roles remain undisclosed, whilst Jack Forsyth-Noble (Life After Life) has signed on to play a character called Will.

Most recently, a slew of new names were confirmed in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine (opens in new tab). That issue confirmed Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season) Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses) and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) had all joined the cast (all in undisclosed roles) to appear opposite the 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and his new companion, Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.

The hit sci-fi show returns for the three-part Doctor Who 60th anniversary special in November 2023, with David Tennant on hand as the 14th Doctor. The three anniversary specials will air on the BBC and on Disney Plus, Doctor Who's new international home, whilst Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the new full-time Doctor starting with this year's festive special.

You can catch up with previous episodes of modern Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer and HBO Max.