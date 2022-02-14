'Traces' season 2: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

Traces season 2 is heading our way, after a successful first installment of the "dark, twisty crime drama".

The first series was set in and around Dundee in Scotland and follows lab assistant Emma Hedges (Molly Windsor). We see her returning to her childhood home of Dundee to start a new job at SIFA but once there, she finds herself tangled up in an old, personal cold-case.

Season 2 will pick up where we left off and sees Emma training to be a forensic chemist and we'll see her navigating her "strange" relationship with Daniel (Martin Compston).

Providing some more context, star Molly Windsor said: "The second series is set about four months after the first series finishes. Emma’s relationship with Daniel is still a bit of a strange one, and they’re still finding their feet. Then there’s the trial of Phil MacAfee, which obviously complicates things. On top of that, she’s trying to progress in her job at SIFA and her important work there as well."

The second season comes to Alibi on Tuesday 15 Feb at 9pm in the UK. The first season is available on demand via UKTV Play. In the US the first series is on BritBox, it's not been revealed yet when the second series will be available.

What is the plot of season 2?

Traces season 2 has a detailed plot and according to Alibi fans will have a lot to look forward to as these characters are faced with more pressure, new challenges, and plenty of drama.

The plot is as follows: "Lab Assistant Emma Hedges is now training to be a forensic chemist and is on the cusp of seeing her mother’s murder case finally resolved in the eyes of the law. Daniel (Martin Compston) is to give evidence against his father in the High Court. Will Emma and Daniel’s relationship withstand the pressure? Will justice be served?

Meanwhile, Emma’s friends and mentors at The Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy are investigating a deadly bombing campaign. A series of homemade devices are going off in and around Dundee, with critical clues hidden inside the bombs themselves. Pressure mounts. The city is on edge. With only bomb fragments surviving each blast, the forensic work is especially exacting and public expectation is especially high."

It continues: "Professors Sarah Gordon (Laura Fraser) and Kathy Torrance (Jennifer Spence) need all the tenacity and self-belief they can muster to get to the truth as their work is questioned. Professional and personal allegiances become entangled. When a bomb fails to detonate it must surely offer a forensic gift. Will the team track down the bomber before their identity goes up in smoke?"

Who's in the cast?

Alongside Molly Windsor and Martin Compston, there's a great cast list confirmed for Traces season 2. Here's who's starring this time around...

Laura Fraser as Sarah Gordon

Michael Nardone as Neil McKiven

Jennifer Spence as Cathy Torrance

Laila Rouass as Azra McKiven

Is there a trailer?

No, a trailer for Traces season 2 isn't currently available.