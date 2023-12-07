How to watch Your Christmas or Mine 2: release date and streamer for Xmas movie

Last year's smash hit Christmas movie returns with Your Christmas or Mine 2, a sequel to the festive rom-com that won viewers' hearts.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Release date: Friday, December 8

Your Christmas or Mine 2 continues the adventures of Asa Butterfield's James and Cora Kirk's Hayley, two young lovers. After accidentally spending last Christmas at each others' parents' homes, this time around their entire families accidentally move into each others' holiday homes when on a joint mountain break together.

Cue more mishaps and shenanigans when these diametrically-opposed families fray at the nerves of the couple, threatening to tear them apart, but also teaching them the meaning of Christmas along the way.

Sound like the kind of festive adventure you're looking for? Well, here's how to watch Your Christmas or Mine 2, as well as its predecessor Your Christmas or Mine?

How to watch Your Christmas or Mine 2

You'll be able to watch Your Christmas or Mine 2 using Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, when the movie hits the streamer on Friday, December 8.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year. You can also sign up for a free trial if you've never subscribed before.

There are many more movies and shows on the streamer, including plenty of festive ones.

How to watch Your Christmas or Mine?

Want to watch the original Your Christmas or Mine? before streaming this 2023 sequel?

Well, you can do that in the exact same way. It's on Prime Video too, and at 90 minutes it's a short and snappy holiday rom-com.

How to listen to Your Christmas or Mine 2

If you're really excited for Your Christmas or Mine 2, then you might be pleased to know that, while you wait for the new festive movie, you can listen to it.

Not to the whole thing, but two special songs were written for the soundtrack, which have been released already.

One of these is Sam Ryder's 'You're Christmas to Me' and the other is Anne Marie's 'Christmas Without You'.

To listen to them, you can't use any music service, as both are exclusive to Amazon Music. This too is an Amazon Prime perk, so if you've subscribed to watch the movie (or already are a member), you can see it for no extra cost.