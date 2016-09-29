5 Secrets About The Fall, as revealed by Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson

With the third and final series The Fall about to start, Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson spill some big secrets about the hit BBC2 series...

Here are five revelations from the starring duo about their Belfast-based thriller The Fall (BBC1, 9pm, Thursdays) in which Gillian plays DCI Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan is serial killer Paul Spector…

Swimming shortcuts

Stella Gibson is often shown de-stressing by going for a swim in her hotel wearing a cap and goggles doing lengths. "For the first series I was in three different pools, then in the second I had a frozen shoulder so they used a body double," admitted Gillian. "Now in this third series, the swimming footage is just taken from the previous two!"

Comedy moments

Jamie Dornan revealed there were lighter moments during filming, which were then shown back to the cast. "There’s a ‘gag reel’ shown at the wrap party every year, and Gillian is on it all the time! I was away filming something else by the time this wrap party came along, but someone filmed it on their phone and sent it to me, so I could have a chuckle."

French fancy…

(Image credit: Antonelli/AGF/REX/Shutterstock)

A French version of The Fall is being filmed, which Gillian only found out about recently. "At first I thought: 'What?!!' But actually it’s a really good idea," she said. "Playing my role is the French actress Emmanuelle Seigner (pictured)."

Extra time

This third and final series was originally meant to be five episodes long, but it was recently extended to six. "We shot five, but it was turned into six later as we had so much good footage," said Gillian, who’s also executive producer of The Fall.

"When there are so many twists and turns, the emotional trajectory is so important to do right."

Graffiti star

All sorts of graffiti has been springing up in and around Belfast showing the face of Jamie’s serial killer character Paul Spector. "I haven’t seen any of it," Jamie admitted. "But I have been sent a lot of photographs by friends who are sometimes making gestures at my graffiti face!"