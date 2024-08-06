Casualty spoilers: Siobhan McKenzie callously dumped by Rich — at work!

Siobhan McKenzie's world comes crashing down in Casualty episode All for Love.

This seventh instalment of Storm Damage airs on BBC2 on Saturday 10 August 2024 at 8.10pm (See our TV Guide for listings), picking after the events of the previous episode when Cam Mickelthwaite broke down in Siobhan’s arms about the abuse he suffered as a teenager. This newest outing marks the first episode of season 39.

This week, Cam is back at work, with the support of Siobhan - until Rich drops an emotional bombshell on her. Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan takes the next steps towards a new future, Jacob Masters tracks down his son, Blake, and Tariq Hussein gets deeper into his inappropriate relationship with a former patient…

Full Casualty spoilers for All for Love below…

Siobhan McKenzie on high alert

Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) is a rock to her staff, especially Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) , but will anyone be on hand to support her when her world comes crashing down?

This week, Siobhan is by Cam’s side as he returns to work in a fragile state and ostracised from his closest colleagues.

And, unfortunately she has some concerning news — his childhood abuser Jamie Cleveland (Ryan Hawley) has been reported missing to the police as he’s gone AWOL.

The kind hearted senior medic keeps a close eye on Cam and, encouraging him to face things head on, offers to contact a trusted police friend, so he can talk to someone officially about his traumatic experience.

Siobhan also teams him up with Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) to treat patient Cat Turing (Avita Jay, Silent Witness, The Good Ship Murder) and her nervy boyfriend Declan King (Mark Arends, Mr Bates vs The Post Office). But Cam’s former friend is still fuming after last week’s showdown in the Hope and Anchor!

Despite Siobhan’s best intentions, Jodie and Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) announce that they’re moving out of their house share with Cam following last week’s nasty comments.

So, Siobhan invites an upset Cam to stay at hers while the dust settles, but first they plan to meet her police pal.

Yet she’s forced to break her promise when her world comes crashing down…

There's a cold front between Jodie and Cam.

Dumped without warning

Siobhan is concerned when she discovers that her hubby, fireman Rich Walker (Michael Keogh ) has been admitted to Holby ED after being attacked in the line of duty. She fuses over him, unaware that he recently had an affair with her co-worker Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless ).

Just prior to this, Rich was being treated by Stevie’s best mate, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell ) who, disgusted by his behaviour, accidentally let slip that she’s been devastated since their break up.

Rich, spotting Stevie in the background, realises that if she reacted that strongly to the end of their affair, they still might have a chance. He makes an on-the-spot decision to tell Siobhan that although he loves her, he’s not in love with her and brutally dumps her!

Siobhan is utterly blindsided, confused and heartbroken. So much so, she forgets that Cam is waiting for her in the car park. When he catches up with her, she cancels their plans, leaving him feeling more vulnerable than ever…

Stitched and ditched. Rich dumps Siobhan.

Jacob finds Blake

When Casualty opens this week, it’s clear that Jacob Masters (Charles Venn ) has been burning the candle at both ends and Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is concerned.

She’s been taking care of his grandson Carter during the night while he scours the streets looking for his missing son Blake, and it’s beginning to take a toll on them both.

In this episode, Jan becomes furious with Jacob while they’re attending a shout out to a road traffic accident involving a prison van. Inmate Kelly Jackson (Jessica Johnson, Coronation Street ) lashes out at Rich, landing him in the ED (and ruining Siobhan’s life!), but even so, Jacob breaks protocol and helps the violent prisoner reconnect with her traumatised son Levi (Xavien Russell Supacell , Top Boy).

He then further tests Jan’s patience when he takes a call while she’s in the middle of talking to him before bringing the paramedic uniform into disrepute by yelling at the caller in full view of everyone!

Jacob is close to breaking point and Jan is not far behind him.

There’s a twist in the tale, however. While working at an outreach programme, psychiatric nurse Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley ) clocks Blake (David Ajayi, EastEnders , Supacell) who she recognises from Jacob’s missing posters. Suddenly another man, Theo Hilton (Connor Porter, Fool Me Once) bursts in, demands his money back from Blake and hurts Sophia in the scuffle!

Shocked, Sophia heads to the ED, where she meets Jan and informs her of what’s happened. Jan passes the message on to Jacob, who heads to the nearby Crawford Hostel, where he runs into Blake outside.

Speaking of running…

The young man legs it as soon as he sees his dad and Jacob gives chase. Will he catch up with his troubled son and discover what’s going on?

Sophia bumps into Blake at a mental health meeting.

Also in Casualty this week

Jodie is snappy with Cam and vehemently insists he was lying about her being on dating apps while seeing her paramedic boyfriend Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke). She then puts pressure on Rida to move out with her, leaving the other nurse uneasy about the entire situation…

Rida feels stuck in the middle.

Tension mounts between doctors Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu ) and Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) during their shift. Feeling the need to take his competitive cousin down a peg or two, when Tariq boasts about his place on the trauma course, Rash lies about continuing his CESR training - and then goes about trying to turn it into a reality. But is it too much, too soon?

Later, Rash is shocked when he discovers Tariq’s steamy affair with former patient Yasmin Zandi (Jeanie Hackman)... in a store cupboard. Will he use this serious breach of protocol as an opportunity to get Tariq out of his life?

Rash is annoyed with Tariq. Will he take revenge?

Elsewhere, Faith is not delighted to be tasked with treating Rich, and lets something slip that she shouldn’t…

She is, however, on cloud nine about applying for medical school, with a little help from an encouraging Dylan Keogh!

Faith can’t help noticing that Sophia may have a crush on Dylan (William Beck ) when she turns up with a gift for him… Given that Dylan is a former lover, how will Faith feel about him moving on?

Has Dylan had his head turned by Sophia?

Casualty episode All for Love airs on BBC2 on Saturday 10 August 2024 at 8.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.