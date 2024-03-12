Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Elinor Lawless on the ‘sadness’ of Charlie Fairhead’s final chapter

Elinor Lawless is experiencing mixed emotions when she joins What To Watch for an exclusive video interview about Derek Thompson’s departure from Casualty after almost four decades at the helm of Holby ED as original character Charlie Fairhead.

“It’s an honour to be involved in his final chapter, but even now I’m going to cry!” says the actor, who portrays consultant Stevie Nash in BBC1’s medical drama and is instrumental in the much-loved nurse’s fate following last week’s stabbing incident .

“I remember watching Casualty as a kid on Saturday nights and even then understanding that he was at the very centre of the show. So, to be part of Derek’s exit is emotional, because you’re not just saying goodbye to Charlie, but also a really dear friend.”

Here, Elinor, tells us more about this must-see chapter in the show’s history…

Last week’s episode left fans on a cliffhanger as Charlie was attacked by a drug dealer. Can you share any teasers about how things develop? “I can’t give too much away, but when the episode opens there’s a huge question mark over what’s going to happen to him. It’s tense and there will potentially be a lot of people screaming at the telly! I think for Charlie, and for Derek, this is a fitting ending. There's a lot of sadness and beauty and some hope as well.”

We’re not going to lie - we’re worried for him, especially given the ‘A History of Violence’ title of this 12-parter… “What we’ve hopefully done with A History of Violence is to portray the everyday threat and duress that staff and patients are under. In this final chapter you get a bit of an origin story [in Charlie’s flashback sequences] in terms of the character’s attitude and relationship to violence. When you walk into an ED it can be a hotbed of emotions.”

Elinor Lawless as tearful Stevie Nash in Charlie Fairhead's final Casualty episode. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

What was the atmosphere like on set when filming the final scenes of this episode? “Myself and Derek weren’t unaware of this at the time, but while we were shooting, everybody, cast and crew, came down to watch. They told me later that you could hear a pin drop. He then got a huge round of applause. It was beautiful - everyone was there for him and I know it meant a lot to him.”

Since joining the series as Stevie in 2021 you’ve worked closely with Derek. Have you learned anything about him that’s surprised you? “Yes! He’s Belfast born and bred and his Belfast accent is absolute perfection. His career prior to Casualty was huge. He famously starred in Harry’s Game [the 1982’s miniseries received three BAFTA-nominations] and The Long Good Friday [the hit 1980 film starring Bob Hoskins]. He’s had an eclectic career and is an amazing musician too. He and his twin sister Elaine were in a singing double act when they were younger and were a big deal! As music is his passion, for his leaving present got him a beautiful banjo!”

Elaine & Derek were a 1960s singing sensation. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Did you have a leaving party for him? “Derek’s not a lavish person and didn’t want a shindig or any kind of fuss, so we had to strong arm him into staying on the floor so we could all say our farewells! I said to him, ‘Please let us because, selfishly, we need to say goodbye.’ Will Beck, who plays doctor Dylan Keogh, made a wonderful speech - I think everyone cried! - and Derek was incredibly moved.”

How would you describe his Casualty legacy? “He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, playfulness, kindness, and serving the story and not yourself. That’s a proper actor. You never hear people speak badly about him. After nearly 38 years in one role, to still have that reputation is something to strive for. “What I find fascinating as well, is that he hasn’t just seen our industry change over the last 38 years, he’s also seen the medical industry evolve and worked with people at the centre of both. He lived through the time they used paddles and shouted ‘clear’ and we don’t do that anymore!”

In the future, will we see little nods to him on the show? “At the moment there are no obvious visual clues because we don't want anyone to know the outcome of his final episode. But yes, there might be some to come. Is there going to be a Fairhead Wing? Who knows! The spirit of Charlie will absolutely live on after his departure. We’re making sure to pick up the mantle and do him proud.”

Can you hint at what lies ahead for Steve after this? “Charlie became an unexpected mentor for Stevie and had something to teach her. Hopefully she’s learned a real lesson and takes it into the next stage of her journey, not just as a doctor but as a human being. But, that said, who wants to watch an angel on screen? She still has her ghosts and flaws. She will continue to be fallible and make decisions that rub people up the wrong way!”

Can Stevie save Charlie in Casualty? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Discover iconic Holby ED nurse Charlie Fairhead's fate in the final episode of A History of Violence when Casualty episode Charlie airs on BBC1 on Saturday, March 16 2024 at 9.25pm.