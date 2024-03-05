Casualty spoilers: Charlie Fairhead is STABBED! Will he die?

Charlie Fairhead’s life hangs in the balance in Casualty episode Trauma (BBC One, 9.20pm, Saturday 09 March 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings) in the first instalment of a special two-parter marking the legacy character’s departure from Holby ED.

Elsewhere, Stevie Nash faces questions from the medical board about her recent conduct, PC Harry Sinclair leaves his wife Mel for dead, the paramedic crew risk their lives in an explosive situation, and consultant Zoe Hanna makes a shock return… But why is Dylan Keogh not happy to see her?

Charlie Fairhead heads an impressive ensemble episode

Charlie Fairhead leads the way in this week’s Casualty as star of the show, Derek Thompson, prepares to wave goodbye to the role he’s played since 06 September 1986 in BBC1’s record-breaking medical drama.

It's hard to imagine Casualty without the one and only Charlie Fairhead.

The monumental episode opens with three main strands:

PC Harry Sinclair (Rod Hallett) in dangerous pursuit of his terrified wife Mel (Amanda Ryan); Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) at the hospital for a management meeting about the future of her career; and paramedics Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) treating a patient by the side of a busy road.

While Stevie and Charlie, their friendship touchingly restored, catch up we learn that Mel has filed a restraining order against her abusive husband and the medics are thankful that she is finally safe.

The truth, however, is very different. In shocking scenes, Harry runs Mel off the road and leaves her for dead!

Friends reunited. Harmony is restored between Stevie and Charlie.

Meanwhile, Iain and Teddy treat anxious patient Aisling Hagarty (Vanessa Hehir, Waterloo Road, Coronation Street) in their ambulance.

Aisling has been forced to pull over while driving due to accidentally overdosing on anti-anxiety medication after following advice on the Internet.

While the Holby paramedics urgently treat her, there’s a catastrophic crash, which is made all the more dangerous by loose gas canisters from an overturned truck!

A fearful Iain anticipates the crash as vehicles hurtle towards him.

Action stations

At the devastating scene, Iain and Teddy do absolutely everything they can to treat and save multiple casualties while they wait for backup, unaware that Aisling is struggling to breathe as her heart rate drops.

At the ED Charlie is (quite rightly!) running the show, organising the staff and preparing the department for an influx of dangerously injured people and their frustrated friends and relatives looking for answers. Having seen situations like this before, he warns everyone to wear their body cameras and turn them on if necessary.

Charlie also calls for the help of a locum [insert beaming smiley face].

Charlie briefs the team as they face a major incident.

Hooray, it’s Zoe Hanna!

Fan-favourite Zoe Hanna (Sunetra Sarker) makes her much-anticipated return to the ED this week as part of Charlie’s exit storyline.

He immediately gives her a warm welcome when she turns up - but Dylan Keogh's (William Beck) nose is firmly out of joint when he discovers Zoe’s been in a Holby for a week, had dinner with Charlie, and never called him!

Dylan's jaw drops when Zoe walks into the ED while Stevie wonders who she is.

It’s not long before it feels like Zoe has never been away. In delightful scenes she pokes fun at Dylan and prepares to pitch in as a locum doctor as the department faces an influx of casualties from the road traffic accident.

In an exclusive interview Sunetra Sarker told us: “Zoe’s in Holby because her and husband Max Walker are thinking about moving back. Getting into the role felt like putting on a comfy pair of slippers!”

Before long it's banter as usual between Zoe and Dylan.

Stevie and Rod return to work

Meanwhile, Stevie has been cleared for a return to duty, with some stipulations. While Rod, having left Mel in a critical condition, turns up at the crash scene as if nothing happened!

There’s a major twist, however, when one of the lesser injured casualties, Kyle Marsh (Angus Castle-Doughty, Showtrial, Hollyoaks) makes a run for it, causing the gas canisters to explode with deadly consequences.

The police realise that Kyle is a drug dealer, arrest him and take him to the ED under a police presence. There, Stevie is convinced she spots a knife on him, but appears to be proved wrong, which leads to the troubled medic doubting her abilities to work.

Faith comforts Stevie during a painful crisis of confidence.

Later, Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) realises that Kyle has attacked his guard and absconded. It’s around this time that Charlie runs into the desperate drug dealer and discovers he’s stolen medication from the pharmacy.

There are panic stations when Rida discovers Kyle's police officer knocked out cold.

Charlie bravely tries to reason with the young man, but when that fails, the medic snatches the box away — only for Kyle to callously stab him.

Kyle scarpers while Charlie quietly sinks to the floor and loses consciousness…

Amidst the chaos in the ED, will anyone discover Charlie in time to save him?

Will Casualty lose Charlie Fairhead the same was Holby City lost Jac Naylor?

Also in Casualty this week

Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) is back on the wards, but will she open up to anyone about Max Cristie’s departure?

Jodie hides her pain following the sudden departure of her father Max Cristie (Nigel Harman).

Teddy is deeply traumatised by the events at the crash.

Jan (Di Botcher) is concerned about Teddy.

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) attempts to support Stevie in her darkest hour.

Faith is equally concerned about Stevie.

And Mel’s life hangs in the balance. Will anyone discover her before she dies?

A hug speaks a thousand words. Please save Charlie!

Casualty episode Trauma airs on BBC One on Saturday 09 March 2024 at 9.20pm. It is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.