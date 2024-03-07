Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Sunetra Sarker on returning to Holby ED for Charlie Fairhead’s ‘emotional’ final chapter

Sunetra Sarker picks up where she left off when Zoe Hanna returns to Casualty for Charlie Fairhead's historic exit storyline.

Sunetra Sarker — exclusive Casualty interview

With her skyscraper designer heels, a penchant for lateness, lively love life and quick-witted quips, talented consultant Zoe Hanna cemented herself as a true Casualty legend during her time in Holby ED from 2007 to 2016.

Now, following a brief return in 2018, actor Sunetra Sarker is thrilled to be reprising the role again in a special two-part story that heralds the end of Derek Thompson’s 38-year tenure on the BBC1 medical drama as nurse Charlie Fairhead. And she returns in characteristically Zoe-like fashion!

“Her entrance really makes me smile because she turns up apologising for being late, which is one of Zoe’s staple traits!” laughs Sunetra, 50, when she joins us for an exclusive interview about her return to BBC1’s medical drama.

“She picks right up where she left off with Charlie and Dylan Keogh, played by Will Beck, the way you do with good friends.”

Zoe’s timing couldn’t be better, as the department faces an influx of casualties following a devastating road traffic accident. Yet before the credits roll, her expertise will be needed closer to home, as Charlie is attacked by a knife-wielding drug dealer in an ominous cliffhanger.

Will he survive the ordeal?

Here, Sunetra tells us more…

Sunetra Sarker — Casualty interview with spoilers

We’re delighted Zoe’s back for two episodes! How did you feel about being part of Charlie’s closely-guarded farewell storyline? “What an honour. When I got the call asking if I’d like to be part of Derek’s exit episodes it was bittersweet because I don’t like the thought of the Casualty without Charlie. It honestly chokes me; he’s been the throughline since the show started in 1986. I really hoped I’d be one face among many, but to be singled out as the doctor involved in looking after him when he gets injured, I was thrilled to be there for him.”

What has the reaction been like from fans to the news of your return? “I’ve had a lot of love from people, which surprises me because Zoe wasn't the most cuddly or warm. She could be controversial, she was ballsy and very flawed! But I loved that she was a rebel doctor. People often ask me if I’d come back, but I feel I’ve never left. I’m still a part of Casualty, so whenever I’m needed, I’ll be there because I've got a lot of loyalty to the show and character.”

Perfect pairing. Sunetra reveals that Zoe and Max are still going strong. (Image credit: BBC)

What brings her to Holby? “Zoe and her husband Max Walker [Jamie Davis played the hospital porter from 2013 until 2018] are happily still together and thinking about moving back [from abroad] after the death of his stepsister, nurse Robyn Miller [played by Amanda Henderson from 2013 until 2023]. Zoe has to work a certain amount of hours as locum to revalidate her licence, so there’s a little thread that suggests they may return to the UK!”

Was it easy to slip back into character? “I relished it and really enjoyed pushing open the swing doors, sliding a bed into resus and handling all the tools and props. They were like my old friends! I’ve such a soft spot for Zoe and don’t think I’ve ever played anyone like her, so it felt like wearing a pair of comfy slippers!”

It's banter as usual between Zoe and Dylan in Casualty when she makes a surprise return to Holby ED. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Slippers?! Does this mean there will be no sign of Zoe’s vertiginous shoes? “It’s interesting you ask that, the wardrobe department still have a few of Zoe’s Jimmy Choos! I was eyeing them up enviously until I tried them on and it brought back the memories of what my poor feet went through, running around in heels all day every day, take after take for almost 10 years!”

What have been your favourite Zoe moments over the years? “I remember her Nick Jordan [played by Michael French] years fondly when he was clinical lead, she was rising up the ranks, and they sparred and fell in love. There was really high drama when she forged his signature for life-saving brain surgery!

Dream ED team. Jordan and Zoe had a rollercoaster romance in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

“Of course, I can’t mention Casualty without talking about my on-screen husband, cheeky hospital porter Max Walker. They went on such a rollercoaster!

“And then there is her unlikely odd-couple friendship with Dylan from her disastrous wedding, his drinking problem and his boat blowing up! And, of course, Charlie being a father figure in Zoe’s life, he’s always been a support during her many predicaments.”

The fear for fans is that Charlie will be killed off. What can you tease? “It’s a really great story focusing on the violence in hospital workplaces and how it can be dangerous for the Charlie’s of the world. After he gets injured [in this week’s episode] you see everyone working [next week] to save him and not let this be a sad ending. You’ll see Charlie on day one [in flashbacks with younger Charlie played by Jack Franklin], but how does he exit? Does he live or die? I don’t want to spoil it for the fans! I’m just pleased and proud to be part of his emotional end story.”

Derek has played such an important role in the show’s success, hasn’t he? “Yes, Casualty was initially supposed to be 15-episodes back in the day and it’s only because of Derek’s loyalty that the show has reached this absolutely historic 38-year chapter. Derek’s so modest, he won’t be talking about it because, in his words, he’s a jobbing actor – I suppose this was just a longer job than average! He really is a national treasure.”

Charlie's Angel. Can Zoe safe his life? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Since leaving the show, you’ve enjoyed a diverse range of work. Was that part of your reason for originally hanging up Zoe’s scrubs? “Yes, I missed the variety of putting on different hats and took a gamble that people didn’t just see me as Zoe. Kaneez Paracha in Ackley Bridge was a huge leap and I feel really lucky to have portrayed a woman who’s usually seen in the background on screen as the shopkeeper's wife. Kaneeze was brilliantly written as a single mother with wit and humour. Working with the Royal Shakespeare Company last year [Sunetra starred in a production of A Christmas Carol] was a dream come true. Then on the presenting side there was the Eurovision Song Contest and Loose Women. I’ve been very fortunate.”

What’s next for you? “I will be playing Ben Miller’s new boss in the third series of Professor T, which is airing in April. The opening scene in the script read: ‘Maiya Goswami walks into the crime scene dressed head-to-toe in a red tracksuit eating an apple’ and I thought ‘I love this woman already!’ “I also did a job recently on an ITV drama called Playing Nice with James Norton and Niamh Algar about two couples with two-year-old sons who get a knock on the door revealing the hospital made a terrible mistake and swapped the babies when they were born.”

Is there a dream project you’d love to work on? “A Golden Girls version of No Angel [the C4 comedy-drama about four Leeds party-loving medics in a houseshare] with Kaye Wragg, Louise Delamere and Jo Joyner! We loved making it and are still very proud of the type of show it was. We’re all in a Whatsapp group together called ‘The Angels’ and meet up as many times a year as we can!”

If you've never seen it or just fancy a rewatch, the fantastic No Angels is available to watch on C4's streaming service Channel4.com (Image credit: Channel 4)

Sunetra Sarker returns to Casualty for a special two-part farewell to Charlie Fairhead. The first episode Trauma on BBC One, 9.20pm, Saturday 09 March 2024. The second episode Charlie airs on Saturday 16 March 2024. Time TBC. Check back for updates.

When is Casualty next on?

Playing Nice: cast, plot and everything we know