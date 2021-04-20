'Endeavour' Season 8 — start date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Endeavour Season 8 sees Shaun Evans reprising his role as DS Endeavour Morse. In addition to this, the actor will also direct the first episode, and ITV has confirmed that filming has begun on the highly anticipated series.

Created and written by Russell Lewis, the series is critically acclaimed and Endeavour Season 7 drew in 6.1 million viewers across all devices across its three episodes, so fans are keen to see what happens next.

Speaking about the return, Lewis said: "After our longest suspension, all at #TeamEndeavour are delighted to have been returned to duty. If anything, the delay has made us all determined to make series eight everything it can be. Happily, it looks as if our timeline has endured the hiatus and that we will still be delivering our vision of 1971, albeit through an Endeavour glass darkly, exactly half a century on."

Endeavour hasn't got a confirmed release date yet, but ITV are expecting it to return later this year. It will also be distributed internationally, so we'll keep you updated about all the transmission details when we know.

Filming has commenced on season 8 of Endeavour. (Image credit: ITV)

What is the plot of Endeavour Season 8?

According to ITV, Endeavour Season 8 opens in 1971, and follows Oxford Wanderers' star striker Jack Swift, who receives a death threat. Following this, Endeavour and his team are placed at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football, exposing the true cost of success and celebrity. They'll also expose a deep-rooted division that is reflected much closer to home.

Aside from this synopsis, we don't know much else about the plot details but we'll keep you updated with any more information ahead of the Season 8 release.

Endeavour Season 8 cast

Endeavour will see Shaun Evans returning as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday. Here's who'll be joining them in the new series...

Anton Lesser as CS Reginald Bright

Sean Rigby as DS Jim Strange

James Bradshaw as Dr Max DeBryn

Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil

Caroline O’Neill as Win Thursday

Sara Vickers as Joan Thursday

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — watch this space!