Meet the cast of The Pact season 2: who’s who in the crime drama

The Pact season 2 promises plenty of twists and turns for viewers as the six-part thriller plays out over the weeks to come.

Following the success of The Pact season 1, Peter McTighe's follow-up features new characters and a new story, with Rakie Ayola leading the cast as social worker Christine Rees, a mother of three trying to move on after the tragic death of her son Liam.

However, the arrival of a stranger named Connor (Jordan Wilks) in the first episode opens the door to a host of dark secrets from Christine’s past and leaves her in a desperate battle to hold her family together.

But who's who in Peter McTighe's new thriller? Here’s our guide to the main players to look out for...

Rakie Ayola as Christine Rees

Rakie Ayola plays Christine Rees. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC)

Christine is our matriarch; a fierce, proud lioness. She’s smart, loyal and private — and always puts her family first. As an experienced social worker, she commands respect and status, but behind the down-to-earth no-nonsense manner and maternal smile lies a lifetime of secrets and darkness.

A mystery to her own children, she never talks about her background or childhood experiences. Christine has done everything she can to erase her past and live solely in the present, but some ghosts are harder to shake...

Jordan Wilks as Connor Moran

Jordan Wilks plays Connor Moran. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC)

Connor is a lost soul. Having grown up in the foster care system, passed around different families who couldn’t handle him, Connor yearns for the stability and acceptance of his own real family, whoever they are...

Aaron Anthony as Jamie Rees

Aaron Anthony plays Jamie Rees. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC)

Jamie’s a kind, thoughtful, sensitive, gentle young man, coddled and protected by Christine since birth. Emotionally fragile and easily manipulated, Jamie was close to his older brother Liam, so when Liam died suddenly, Jamie felt responsible and was devastated. Only now, two years later, is he coming to terms with what happened back in 2020.

Mali Ann Rees as Megan Rees

Mali Ann Rees plays Megan Rees. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC)

Megan is fun to be around — sparky and dry with a cutting sense of humor, she’s popular around town — the café she leases and runs is a central hub of the town and her pride and joy. You might just be waiting a while for your latte while she chews your ear off. Megan has always courted chaos and change — dreading stability and boredom, but as she’s matured, she’s come to realise that it’s time to settle down.

Lloyd Everitt as Will Rees

Lloyd Everitt plays Will Rees. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC)

As Christine’s first son, Will was spoilt and doted on which saw him develop an entitled attitude. Now in his late 20s, he’s a smart, practical, successful property developer and family man, married with a young son. A chip off Christine’s block, he enjoys the status and respect that his position demands.

Will harbors a secret, well-hidden guilt for how he treated his two younger brothers as they were growing up, and the psychological effect this had on his brother Liam. But, like Christine, he continues to push forward and live in the moment, pretending it’s easy for him to forget about the past — like Christine, he will learn that the past is never truly buried.

Jacob Ifan as Gethin

Jacob Ifan plays Gethin. (Image credit: The Pact season 2)

Gethin is a successful bar owner, and Megan’s fiancée. As the wedding approaches, life is certainly getting busier, and when Connor arrives claiming to be Megan’s brother, Gethin is understanding that Megan’s focus is split.

But Megan seems to become increasingly distant, and while Gethin is slow to anger, he’s aware that there is something deeply wrong. As Gethin’s patience is tested, will his relationship with Megan survive the pressure?

Elizabeth Berrington as Kate

Elizabeth Berrington plays Kate. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC )

Kate is an old colleague of Christine’s whose career has taken a toll on her mental health. When Connor arrives, Kate is the first person Christine calls, her only confidante in her shock at Connor’s arrival. As Christine pressurises Kate to delve into this mystery, secrets of the past threaten to destroy these two women — why did Christine contact Kate, and just what is it that Kate knows?

Lisa Palfrey as Beth

Lisa Palfrey plays Beth. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC)

Beth grew up in Cardiff before moving to a smaller coastal town as a teenager. A respected social worker who tells it like it is, she’s used to being intimately involved in other people’s business. She’s never been able to help it, whenever someone has needed help, she’ll do everything she can for them. Social work was a natural calling, and her warm, chatty demeanour comforts and encourages her clients, for whom she fiercely advocates to ensure they have the best possible future.

Kristy Phillips as Kayla

Kristy Phillips plays Kayla. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC)

Kayla is abrasive, cutting, and quick-witted. Having to fight her own battles for so long means she’s ready for conflict before you’ve said hello — an upbringing of abandonment and grief means Kayla is ready for the worst-case scenario, wary of allowing herself happiness that she doesn’t think she deserves.

Matthew Gravelle as DS Pritchard

Matthew Gravelle plays DS Pritchard. (Image credit: Little Door Productions/BBC)

Christine puts pressure on the detective to help her find out who Connor is and it's soon clear that he owes her a big favour from days gone by. But what did he do that he's so keen for Christine to keep a secret?

Stephen Mackintosh plays Harry

Harry is a gentleman who gets on with everyone. Harry and Christine married when they were young and carefree. She was a social worker and he was a GP. An unlikely couple, Harry fell for Christine’s determined, passionate character – he was a little bit scared of her and a lot in love with her. On their wedding day, he said he’d follow her to the ends of the earth; he’d do anything for her... but some promises can’t be kept.

The Pact series 2 launches on Monday, October 24 at 9 pm on BBC One and is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.