'Crossfire': cast, plot, and everything we know

Crossfire is a major new three-part BBC1 drama lead by Keeley Hawes.

Set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands, the show is written by Apple Tree Yard author Louise Doughty and the plot is as intense and gritty as we can imagine.

Keeley Hawes said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club. Filming has already begun and we’re delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.”

For Keeley, the crime genre is her forte and has starred in numerous hit crime dramas over the years, such as The Missing and Honour. She has picked up many award nominations for her roles, including a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in Bodyguard and Best Leading Actress in the hit BBC series Line of Duty. So it’s no surprise that Keeley has been chosen to lead this intense thriller.

There’s currently no release date announced, but filming has begun on the series. So we can probably assume that it will air on BBC1 sometime next year.

'Crossfire' plot

Jo (Keeley Hawes) is sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends. But, her world is soon thrown into terrifying chaos when shots boom across the complex. In an instant, revengeful gunmen have torn through the idyllic paradise and transformed it into a petrifying hell.

A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is a suspenseful nail-biting thriller, but also “emotional, intimate and relatable” as the innocent holidaymakers and hotel staff are forced to make monumental life or death decisions with enormous consequences.

'Crossfire' cast

Keeley Hawes will be leading the cast as Jo, but joining Keeley will be: Josette Simon (Small Axe, Rivera), Anneika Rose (Deadwater Fell, Line of Duty), Lee Ingleby (The A Word, The Serpent Queen), Daniel Ryan (The Bay, Home Fires), Vikash Bhai (The Stranger, Limbo), Hugo Silva (Nasdrovia, The Cook of Castamar), Alba Brunet (Operation Mincemeat, Paraiso), Shalisha James-Davis (Alex Rider, I May Destroy You) and Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Good Omens).

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer out, but we’ll update this guide as soon one has been released.