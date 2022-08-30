Bloodlands season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The first series of Bloodlands was a huge hit when it aired in 2021, drawing in a whopping 8.2 million viewers. Now the thriller, which is set in Northern Ireland, is back for its second nail-biting series.

Last year fans couldn't get enough of Bloodlands season 1, starring James Nesbitt as tormented detective DCI Tom Brannick, and they found themselves on the edge of their seats as a twisted cat-and-mouse game ensued with Brannick seemingly more determined than ever to seek justice for Goliath’s past crimes. But there was an almighty twist in the tale and now the crime drama is back for a second season.

Here's what we know so far about Bloodlands season 2...

Bloodlands Series 2: When does it start?

Bloodlands season 2, created by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio, is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September with six thrilling hour-long episodes.

Bloodlands Series 2: Who's in it?

James Nesbitt reprises his role as tormented detective DCI Tom Brannick. Also returning for the second series are Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Holding) as DS Niamh McGovern, Lorcan Cranitch (The Last Kingdom, The Dig) as DCS Jackie Twomey, Lola Petticrew (Tuesday, Dating Amber) as Brannick's daughter Izzy and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917) and DC 'Birdy' Bird.

Lorcan Cranitch and Charlene McKenna reprise their roles of Jackie Twomey and Niamh McGovern. (Image credit: BBC1)

Bloodlands: are there any new stars joining for season 2?

There are indeed. Victoria Smurfit (Marcella, Once Upon a Time) joins the cast as Olivia Foyle, an enigmatic widow at the center of Brannick’s latest case.

Victoria Smurfit joins the cast of series two as Olivia Foyle, who's central to the case. (Image credit: BBC1)

Bloodlands Series 2: What's the story so far?

*Warning season one spoilers below!*

Series one began with DCI Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) being called to investigate after a car is pulled from the river at Strangford Lough. As a postcard boasting an image of Belfast’s iconic Samson and Goliath cranes is found hidden in the wing mirror, Brannick tells senior officer Jackie Twomey (Fortitude’s Lorcan Cranitch) that he fears legendary serial killer — codenamed Goliath — has returned. It’s then revealed that one of Goliath’s victims was Brannick’s own wife, Emma…

What followed was a twisted cat-and-mouse game with Brannick seemingly more determined than ever to seek justice for Goliath’s past crimes. But there was an almighty twist in the tale as, in the final episode, viewers learned Brannick WAS Goliath!

Brannick was hell-bent on tracking down serial killer Goliath. There were shocks when his identity was finally revealed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bloodlands Series 2: Where do we pick up the story?

When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle (Victoria Smurfit) must keep each other dangerously close.

As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Brannick and Olivia draw in his fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern, DCS Jackie Twomey and DC 'Birdy' Bird, as well as Brannick’s daughter, Izzy, until deceit and betrayal force Brannick to question just what lengths he will go to in order to keep his legacy intact.

Bloodlands Series 2: Is there a trailer?

Not yet. But you can watch the season one trailer below as a reminder of the story so far...