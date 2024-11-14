Quick! Bake Off applications are closing soon — stop loafing around and apply now

Calling all bakers! The Great British Bake Off 2024 might still be on our screens, but the show is already looking ahead to next year's series.

Could you be one of the stars of season 16? If you think you're ready to rise to the challenge and become part of history in the baking then the show kneeds you! (Sorry - we couldn't resist!)

However, if you think you've got what it takes to win a Hollywood handshake in the famous white tent then you had better act fast because the applications close in a matter of weeks.

This year's Bake Off is almost over, with just two more episodes to go before we find out who will be crowned this year's champion.

With just four bakers left in the series we are yet to discover who we will be adding to The Great British Bake Off winners list, but while we are still focused on season 15, the team behind the much-loved show is already in full season 16 mode.

Have you got what it takes to impress Paul and Prue? (Image credit: C4)

It goes without saying that you must have a passion for baking to enter, however don't panic, you don't have to be an expert in everything from buns to biscuits and pastry to patisserie. The only rules are you must be aged 16 or above on 1st January 2025 and a UK resident (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands).

As well as filling in the application form, you also need to include some pictures of you, your best bakes and there is an option to add a short video of yourself, too.

The casting team has also shared some tips for filling out the application... "We’re looking for people with a real passion for baking. Don’t worry if you’re not a great writer, just tell us as much as you can about you and your baking. We want to hear what you’re good at, but also what you’re not so good at. We’re not expecting you to be brilliant at everything; this just helps us to get a clearer idea of what kind of baker you are."

Think you are a future Bake Off star? Apply online at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk or get in touch for more information by emailing applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk.

You can also follow @lovegbbo on Instagram for casting updates. But be quick, because the deadline for applications is Monday, December 9 at 1 pm.