This year's Bake Off is the most shocking series yet — and I'm here for the drama

The Great British Bake Off is easily a TV highlight for me every year, there is nothing better than getting cozy on a chilly autumnal evening and settling down to watch all the action going on inside that famous white tent.

But, my goodness, we are only two episodes into The Great British Bake Off 2024 and already this series seems to be more dramatic than ever - and I love it!

This week's epsiode (watch out if you are reading from the US and still waiting to see the second episode of The Great British Baking Show - you might want to come back and read this at the end of the week) saw two contestants collapse and one walk out of the competition... that's a lot of drama for a show that some people might mistakenly thing is just about cake!

In the first epsiode that aired on Tuesday, September 24 in the UK (or on Netflix on Friday, September 27 if you are in the US), we saw Jeff feeling unwell and miss the second half of the show, meaning no one left the tent at the end of the episode.

Sadly Jeff was forced to leave the show after feeling unwell. (Image credit: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon)

But while he was back in the tent and looking better at the start of episode 2 on Tuesday, October 1, things quickly went downhill for the loveable New Yorker and he started complaining of feeling unwell again before walking out and quitting the show.

Speaking of his departure Jeff said: "This time around just wasn't right for me. I really enjoyed it, everyone has been wonderful, you've got a great group of bakers in there. Alright, I didn't make it very far but there you go."

Illiyin also felt unwell in episode 2. (Image credit: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon)

Next to fall ill was Norfolk midwife, Illiyin. She had just finished her showstopper when she suddenly complained of feeling faint and before anyone could react she was on the floor with medics around her.

Illiyin bravely made it up and went to be looked after off camera, and instead host Noel had to step in and do his best Illiyin impression as he presented her bake to Paul and Prue to be judged.

But just when we thought that was a lot of drama for one episode, even Dylan had a fall, causing Andy to point out that everyone was 'dropping like flies!'.

Luckily Dylan just fell off his chair while reaching for his water bottle, so no harm done there... but what an episode! I can't wait to tune in next week and see what happens next, but one thing is for sure, Biscuit Week 2024 will go down in Bake Off history as one of the best!