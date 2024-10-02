This year's Bake Off is the most shocking series yet — and I'm here for the drama
The Great British Bake Off 2024 has already seen more drama in two episodes than we usually get in a whole series.
The Great British Bake Off is easily a TV highlight for me every year, there is nothing better than getting cozy on a chilly autumnal evening and settling down to watch all the action going on inside that famous white tent.
But, my goodness, we are only two episodes into The Great British Bake Off 2024 and already this series seems to be more dramatic than ever - and I love it!
This week's epsiode (watch out if you are reading from the US and still waiting to see the second episode of The Great British Baking Show - you might want to come back and read this at the end of the week) saw two contestants collapse and one walk out of the competition... that's a lot of drama for a show that some people might mistakenly thing is just about cake!
In the first epsiode that aired on Tuesday, September 24 in the UK (or on Netflix on Friday, September 27 if you are in the US), we saw Jeff feeling unwell and miss the second half of the show, meaning no one left the tent at the end of the episode.
But while he was back in the tent and looking better at the start of episode 2 on Tuesday, October 1, things quickly went downhill for the loveable New Yorker and he started complaining of feeling unwell again before walking out and quitting the show.
Speaking of his departure Jeff said: "This time around just wasn't right for me. I really enjoyed it, everyone has been wonderful, you've got a great group of bakers in there. Alright, I didn't make it very far but there you go."
Next to fall ill was Norfolk midwife, Illiyin. She had just finished her showstopper when she suddenly complained of feeling faint and before anyone could react she was on the floor with medics around her.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Illiyin bravely made it up and went to be looked after off camera, and instead host Noel had to step in and do his best Illiyin impression as he presented her bake to Paul and Prue to be judged.
But just when we thought that was a lot of drama for one episode, even Dylan had a fall, causing Andy to point out that everyone was 'dropping like flies!'.
Luckily Dylan just fell off his chair while reaching for his water bottle, so no harm done there... but what an episode! I can't wait to tune in next week and see what happens next, but one thing is for sure, Biscuit Week 2024 will go down in Bake Off history as one of the best!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.