Who is Carole on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

Carole found it hard to keep her exciting Bake Off news a secret!

The Great British Bake Off is back with a whole new batch of contestants ready to wow viewers with their baking skills, including Carole.

But who will be winning the famous Hollywood handshake from judge Paul, and who will be slinking off home with a soggy bottom?

Carole is one of the 12 bakers in this year's The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US). Here's everything you need to know about her...

Who is Carole from The Great British Bake Off?

Carole lives in Dorset with her husband Michael. She’s a bit of a local celeb and has her own segment on a local radio show about gardening, called Compost Carole!

Carole works in a supermarket and does her baking in her spare time. She started baking when she made a cake for her granddaughter Maisie’s first birthday and she says her bakes are all inspired by her love of gardening and her passion for horticulture.

Carole’s learned her skills by watching YouTube videos and she loves using fruity, punchy flavours in her bakes. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with!

Cashier Carole found out she'd been chosen for the new series of Bake Off just 10 minutes before her supermarket shift started and then had to keep the news secret! "It was so hard not to utter a word to anyone," she said. "I had to carry on as normal!"

Carole shares her bakes on her Instagram account @compostcarole.

How old is Carole on The Great British Bake Off?

Carole is 59 and a bit of a local star in her home town.

Carole has her own segment on a local radio show. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 starts on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available afterward on All4. The show will then air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.