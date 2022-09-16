Who is Kevin on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

The Great British Bake Off is back with a whole batch of new bakers ready to cook up a storm in the legendary tent, including Kevin. But who's going to be winning one of Paul Hollywood's famous handshakes and who will have to cope with a cake-related crisis?

Kevin is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US!). Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Kevin from The Great British Bake Off?

Musician Kevin loves spending time with his wife Rachel and his family. He enjoys hanging out with his siblings and their partners, eating, drinking and playing board games.

Will he bring that love of competition into the tent? We hope so!

Kevin started baking when he was 17. His approach to baking is to use the best, seasonal ingredients, work on his technique and hope the rest takes care of itself.

He loves to use interesting combinations of nuts, fruits, herbs and spices.

Kevin shares his experiments in the kitchen on his Instagram account @kevinflynnbakes (opens in new tab).

How old is Kevin from The Great British Bake Off?

Music teacher Kevin is 33 years old and lives in Lanarkshire.

Kevin plays the saxophone as well as the flute, the piano and the clarinet. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is in The Great British Bake Off 2022?

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4. The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.