Who is Kevin on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know
The Great British Bake Off is back! Here is everything we know about 2022 contestant Kevin.
The Great British Bake Off is back with a whole batch of new bakers ready to cook up a storm in the legendary tent, including Kevin. But who's going to be winning one of Paul Hollywood's famous handshakes and who will have to cope with a cake-related crisis?
Kevin is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US!). Here's everything you need to know about him.
Who is Kevin from The Great British Bake Off?
Musician Kevin loves spending time with his wife Rachel and his family. He enjoys hanging out with his siblings and their partners, eating, drinking and playing board games.
Will he bring that love of competition into the tent? We hope so!
Kevin started baking when he was 17. His approach to baking is to use the best, seasonal ingredients, work on his technique and hope the rest takes care of itself.
He loves to use interesting combinations of nuts, fruits, herbs and spices.
Kevin shares his experiments in the kitchen on his Instagram account @kevinflynnbakes (opens in new tab).
How old is Kevin from The Great British Bake Off?
Music teacher Kevin is 33 years old and lives in Lanarkshire.
Who else is in The Great British Bake Off 2022?
- Janusz, Headteacher PA, 34
- Syabira, Cardiovascular Researcher, 32
- Dawn, IT Manager, 60
- Will, Former Charity Director, 45
- Abdul, Electronics Engineer, 29
- Carole, Supermarket Cashier, 59
- Maisam, Student and Sales Assistant, 18
- James, Nuclear Scientist, 25
- Sandro, Nanny, 30
- Maxy, Architectural Assistant, 29
- Rebs, Masters Student, 23
How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022
The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4. The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.
The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.