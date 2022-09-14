Who is James on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

The Great British Bake Off is back with a fresh batch of bakers ready to show the nation what they can whip up in the kitchen, including James. But who will be cooking up a storm in the famous white Bake Off tent, and who will be suffering from a soggy bottom or two?

James is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US!) and here is everything you need to know about him...

Who is James from the Great British Bake Off?

James is a Nuclear Scientist from Cumbria but grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university.

He is a self-proclaimed board-game geek and loves horror films from the 70s and 80s. An avid music fan, reflect in his baking style; which is now significantly better than it was during his childhood when he was burning pancakes in his mother’s kitchen!

He enjoys the technical side of baking, but is in his element when he makes his bakes his own, with his signature ‘child-friendly horror’ style and adorable decoration.

His favorite flavors are anything autumnal, such as mixed spice, apples and caramel.

James often shares his amazing Halloween-inspired bakes on social media. You can find him here: @the_big_gay_baker (opens in new tab).

James loves a Halloween inspired bake. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How old is James on The Great British Bake Off?

James is 25 years old.

Who else is taking part in The Great British Bake Off 2022?

How to watch The Great British Bake of 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4. The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix (opens in new tab) and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.