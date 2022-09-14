Who is James on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know
The Great British Bake Off is back! Here is everything we know about 2022 contestant James.
The Great British Bake Off is back with a fresh batch of bakers ready to show the nation what they can whip up in the kitchen, including James. But who will be cooking up a storm in the famous white Bake Off tent, and who will be suffering from a soggy bottom or two?
James is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US!) and here is everything you need to know about him...
Who is James from the Great British Bake Off?
James is a Nuclear Scientist from Cumbria but grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university.
He is a self-proclaimed board-game geek and loves horror films from the 70s and 80s. An avid music fan, reflect in his baking style; which is now significantly better than it was during his childhood when he was burning pancakes in his mother’s kitchen!
He enjoys the technical side of baking, but is in his element when he makes his bakes his own, with his signature ‘child-friendly horror’ style and adorable decoration.
His favorite flavors are anything autumnal, such as mixed spice, apples and caramel.
James often shares his amazing Halloween-inspired bakes on social media. You can find him here: @the_big_gay_baker (opens in new tab).
How old is James on The Great British Bake Off?
James is 25 years old.
Who else is taking part in The Great British Bake Off 2022?
- Janusz, Headteacher PA, 34
- Syabira, Cardiovascular Researcher, 32
- Dawn, IT Manager, 60
- Will, Former Charity Director, 45
- Abdul, Electronics Engineer, 29
- Carole, Supermarket Cashier, 59
- Maisam, Student and Sales Assistant, 18
- Kevin, Music Teacher, 33
- Sandro, Nanny, 30
- Maxy, Architectural Assistant, 29
- Rebs, Masters Student, 23
How to watch The Great British Bake of 2022
The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4. The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.
The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix (opens in new tab) and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.