The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 — line-up and everything we know

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 for Stand Up To Cancer has a new set of celebrities donning their aprons and testing their baking skills in the hope to be crowned the star baker with their delicious creations.

In each episode, 4 new celebrities will take on 3 challenges, including the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper, all hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

This time, presenter Noel Fielding will be missing his fellow presenter Matt Lucas, who is up to face the pressures of the tent as he fills in for a missing baker.

Matt said: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable. I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”

Here’s everything we know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022…

There is no exact release date yet, but we know that it will air on Channel 4 in Spring 2022. Previous episodes are available to watch on All4.

The baking legends are back! (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 star line-up

The celebrities competing to be star baker are:

Comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne

Alex Horne Broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac

Actor Ben Miller

Actor Blake Harrison

Broadcaster Clara Amfo

Award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding

TV presenter Emma Willis

Singer-songwriter Example

Choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone

Tv presenter Laura Whitmore

Actress Katherine Kelly

Actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan

Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah

Judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse

TV presenter Sophie Morgan

Comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax

Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman

Comedian and musician Yung Filly

Clara Amfo is ready for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022. (Image credit: Channel 4)

