The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 — line-up and everything we know
By Grace Morris published
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 is back to help raise money for life-changing cancer research.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 for Stand Up To Cancer has a new set of celebrities donning their aprons and testing their baking skills in the hope to be crowned the star baker with their delicious creations.
In each episode, 4 new celebrities will take on 3 challenges, including the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper, all hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
This time, presenter Noel Fielding will be missing his fellow presenter Matt Lucas, who is up to face the pressures of the tent as he fills in for a missing baker.
Matt said: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable. I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”
Here’s everything we know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022…
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 release date
There is no exact release date yet, but we know that it will air on Channel 4 in Spring 2022. Previous episodes are available to watch on All4.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 star line-up
The celebrities competing to be star baker are:
- Comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne
- Broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac
- Actor Ben Miller
- Actor Blake Harrison
- Broadcaster Clara Amfo
- Award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble
- Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding
- TV presenter Emma Willis
- Singer-songwriter Example
- Choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone
- Tv presenter Laura Whitmore
- Actress Katherine Kelly
- Actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan
- Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah
- Judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse
- TV presenter Sophie Morgan
- Comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax
- Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman
- Comedian and musician Yung Filly
If you want to get involved in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off fundraising challenge, please visit: channel4.com/SU2C
For more information about Stand Up To Cancer and the work it carries out, please visit: https://www.standuptocancer.org.uk/
