How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2021 online anywhere in the world

The Great British Bake Off 2021 is here with a brand new batch of bakers heading into the famous white tent, hoping that their showstoppers are edible and that the technical challenge doesn't leave them with a soggy bottom.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have returned to their places on the judging panel, making sure only the very best bakers make it through to the next round each week. Of course, Prue will be setting her highly complicated challenges to keep bakers on their toes, while Paul will be casting his critical eye over each bake... but will anyone be rewarded for their efforts with the famous 'Hollywood Handshake'?

Noel Fielding is also back in his role as presenter, along with his sidekick, Matt Lucas, who joined the show last year following Sandi Toksvig's departure from the series.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 online in the UK for free

The Great British Bake Off 2021 starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday 21 September at 8pm. It will then air weekly in the same slot.

You will be able to catch up on missed episodes after they have aired on Channel 4's on-demand service All4.

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 online in the US

US viewers can watch the new season of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix from Friday, September 24.