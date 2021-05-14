Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas reveals the new series will be filmed 'soon'

Get ready for more Bake Off!

The next series of the Great British Bake Off isn't far away as host Matt Lucas has confirmed that filming will begin "very soon".

The hugely popular baking competition is set to return to our screens for a 2021 season, and hopefully we won't have long to wait.

Appearing on Friday's episode of Lorraine, the comedian and presenter explained how they'd be able to film the competition safely. Confirming they were set to film, he said: "We’re starting very soon. And, like last year, we’re going into a bubble – all self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts."

It's not yet known when the line-up of contestants will be announced, but Matt Lucas went on to reveal he'd already seen a sneak peak of the upcoming bakers. He added: "I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there."

Bake Off's Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. (Credit: C4)

He also spoke about working with Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith following Sandi Toksvig's departure from the series. Matt revealed: "I just have fun and I love working with Noel. He’s so funny. And of course we’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic. So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it.’ Noel is really generous like that. He comes up with very funny things for me to say."

Matt added: "Paul and Prue are so friendly and they were so welcoming. I was so nervous going into this hugely popular show and Sandi had left very big boots to fill. But it’s great, so much fun to be a part of.”

Despite news that filming will commence shortly, there's still no indication as to when the new series will air. Usually Great British Bake Off airs in August, but there's a chance it will be pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.