'Strictly Come Dancing' fans are ALL saying the same thing about John and Johannes after tonight's show

Strictly Come Dancing fans were in for a real treat tonight as the stars of 2021 took to the dance floor for the very first live show of the series. But while each and every couple did brilliantly, everyone is talking about John Whaite and Johannes Radebe's groundbreaking Tango.

All Strictly Come Dancing fans will already know that John and Johannes have made Strictly history by becoming the show's first-ever all-male dance duo, and the pair definitely didn't disappoint as they danced their socks off in tonight's show.

Fans were left thrilled by the couple's performance, which the pair received a standing ovation not only from the studio audience but also from the judges and their fellow contestants, too.

The 2021 celebrities took to the Strictly dance floor for the first time tonight. (Image credit: BBC1)

Head judge Shirley said: "I feel this is a testimony to the same-sex couple, it was absolutely exquisite, and the fact you went from being a leader to being lead is unbelievably difficult Johannes, but you executed it beautifully, and the choreography was absolutely stunning".

Anton Du Beke added: "You absolutely made it about the dancing, that was a great dance. It was all the things I like, it was strong, it was clean, and it was powerful. Carry on like that and I will be delighted!"

Fans loved everything about John and Johannes' Tango. (Image credit: BBC1)

Even Craig Revel Horwood couldn't find much fault with the dance, commenting only on John's wayward thumb. Apart from that, the famously moody judge said, "Oh I loved it, I thought it was wonderful!"

After getting a brilliant first-week score of 30, Johannes looked emotional about the fact they had received such high praise, and fans couldn't get enough of the pair on social media...

John and Johannes was magical. Loved it. #strictly.September 25, 2021 See more

I’m in love with John and Johannes already. So great to see a male same sex couple too. Just the way it should be. #StrictlySeptember 18, 2021 See more

Just watched John and Johannes ……….just wow ❤️ #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2021September 25, 2021 See more

Been behind, but just watched John and Johannes, and I was transfixed for the entirety, I loved every second of it ♥️ #StrictlySeptember 25, 2021 See more

With no one voted out in week one, all 15 couples will return to the dance floor next weekend with a brand new routine that they've had just one week to master.

But with the standard already so high, who will survive the first elimination of the series?

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays at 7pm on BBC1.