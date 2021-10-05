'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances announced for movie week
By Grace Morris
Movie week is always a 'Strictly' highlight!
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants will be donning their dancing shoes once again this week- but with a twist... as the annual movie week special has arrived.
Grab your popcorn as viewers are in for a treat as the couples pay homage from the likes of Shrek and Avatar, to Sleeping Beauty and Titanic.
The Movie Week special will open with a sensational and cinematic period drama inspired group routine performed by the Strictly professionals. Afterwards, the contestants battle it out once again to win the Glitterball Trophy with their movie inspired performances where they must dazzle judges, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas, as well as the voting public.
Find out what each of the couples are performing this week, below:
Strictly Come Dancing movie week songs and dances
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will be dancing the American Smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard
Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima are doing the Charleston to When You’re Good To Mama by Queen Latifah, Taye Diggs from Chicago
Katie McGlynn and Gorka Márquez are performing the American Smooth to Cruella De Vil by Mel Leven (Dr John version) from Cruella
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are doing the Foxtrot to Rose’s Theme by James Horner from Titanic
Sara Davies and Aljaz Škorjanec are dancing the Samba to Best Years Of Our Lives by Modern Romance from Shrek
Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will be doing the Jive to Nicest Kids In Town by James Marsden from Hairspray
Adam Peaty and Katya Jones are performing the Rumba to I See You by Leona Lewis from Avatar
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are dancing the Foxtrot to Once Upon A Dream by Seth MacFarlane from Sleeping Beauty
Greg Wise and Karen Hauer are doing the Paso Doble to The James Bond Theme by Monty Norman from James Bond
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will be doing the Paso Doble to He’s A Pirate by Klaus Badelt from Pirates of the Caribbean
Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will be doing the Couple’s Choice to the Spiderman Main Theme by P. Webster, J. Harris from Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell are doing the Quickstep to The Muppet Show Theme by The Muppets for The Muppet Show Movie
Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden are dancing the Jive to Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry from Back To The Future
Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Couple’s Choice to You’re Welcome by Dwayne Johnson from Moana
McFly star Tom Fletcher will be returning the show after testing positive for Covid, but fans were left gutted as Nina Wadia was the first celebrity to be eliminated last week.
Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday at 6:45pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.
