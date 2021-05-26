'Muppets Haunted Mansion' on Disney Plus — release date and guide to the 2021 Halloween special

Muppets Haunted Mansion will see Gonzo challenged to spend a daring night in the Haunted Mansion found in Disney theme parks for an upcoming Halloween special. The one-off terrifying tale on Disney+ will feature a horde of Muppet appearances, including other favourites such as Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, plus some celebrity cameos, new music and spooky fun.

Here’s what we know so far about Muppets Haunted Mansion…

It hasn’t yet been announced when Muppets Haunted Mansion will land on Disney+ but it’s a fair guess to say it will be in time for Halloween 2021. We’ll update as soon as we know more.

Muppets Haunted Mansion trailer

Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn have announced Muppets Haunted Mansion in a comedy trailer promising "the most hilarious and Halloween ever". It only lasts for just over a minute but already we can’t wait to see more!

Muppets Haunted Mansion — what else we know

Accompanying the announcement of Muppets Haunted Mansion on the official Disney Parks YouTube channel is an interactive tour of various incarnations of the Mansion with an intro video by Uncle Deadly, the poshly spoken Phantom of the Muppet Show himself — hinting that he could take centre stage in the one-off special!

The Muppet Show currently on Disney Plus

The Muppet Show with guest star Liza Minnelli in 1979. (Image credit: Alamy)

Before watching Muppets Haunted Mansion, you can currently enjoy all episodes of The Muppet Show on Disney Plus. This original series ran from 1976 to 1981 and was filmed at Britain’s Elstree Studios just outside London. It became a huge hit around the world and set the Muppets on course for further success with their movie and TV franchise.

Devised by master puppeteer Jim Henson, roving reporter Kermit the frog had already appeared in preschool series Sesame Street, while The Muppet Show introduced us to new faces such as Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the Swedish Chef plus musicians such as Dr Teeth and Animal. They all seen in a theatre putting on a variety show and introduced a guest star every episode. The guests got ever more illustrious through the run of The Muppet Show, with the likes of Sir Elton John, Ethel Merman, John Denver, Liza Minnelli, Bruce Forsyth, Rudolf Nureyev and more (tune in to see!). Among the regular sketches were Veterinarians Hospital, Pigs In Space and the cantankerous old gentlemen Statler and Warldorf who’d heckle performers from their theatre box.