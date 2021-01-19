Classic episodes of 'The Muppet Show' hit Disney Plus on Feb. 19

Forget Johnny Carson. Forget Conan and Leno and Corden. Forget Seth Meyers. Forget Handler and Letterman and Arsenio. The greatest variety/talk show in the history of the world is The Muppet Show. (Don't @ me — it's the law.)

And on Feb. 19, classic episodes of The Muppet Show — all five seasons of them — make their way to Disney+. That means Kermit the Front. It means Miss Piggy. It means Fozzie Bear and Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and the entire Muppets gang.

"It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” Kermit the Frog said in a press release. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but … here we go again.' "

The Muppet Show, for those who were born sometime after 1985, premiered in 1976 and featured some of the biggest stars of their time alongside some of the biggest Hollywood stars of their time. We're talking Steve Martin and Elton John. Liza Minnelli and Alice cooper. Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill.

The kid-friendly show is one of those things that you truly have to watch if you've never seen it before. (And for those of us who grew up with it, we're going to spend a more than a few hours reliving our better years.)

Yes, it's more than a little silly. But that's also exactly the sort of thing we need right now.

Disney+ — which also is home to all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and, of course, Disney — is available for $6.99 a month or $6.99 a year. And it's also available as the epic "Disney+ Bundle," which includes Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month — effectively getting you three services for the price of two.

