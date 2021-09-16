Robert Webb — things you didn’t know about the comedian, writer and actor

Robert Webb is a comedian, actor, writer and presenter. He is known for being half of the double act Mitchell and Webb, beside David Mitchell, who he starred in the Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show with and in the comedy sketch programme That Mitchell and Webb Look.

Most fans of the actor will also know that he has appeared as a comedy panellist on many popular TV shows, such as QI, Have I Got News For You, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Mastermind, just to name a few. He also played the hilarious character Jeremy, aka 'Jez' in Peep Show and is best friends with David Mitchell, who is also his comedy partner.

Most recently Robert has taken off the challenge of a lifetime by joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 celebrity lineup.

But what else do we know about Robert Webb? Here are several things you probably don't know…

1. He studied at the University of Cambridge

Robert studied English at Robinson College, Cambridge. He also joined the Footlights, an amateur theatrical club in Cambridge, where he met his comedy partner David Mitchell.

2. He has an honorary degree

Robert Webb was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters in 2018 from the University of Lincoln. As stated in The Lincolnite, Robert said before the ceremony: “My advice to those graduating is to find something you love and take every opportunity to practice it – and there should also be a plea for tolerance, like every good episode of Star Trek.”

3. Robert has written books

Robert is an avid writer, so it’s only fitting that he has written books too! Including, How Not To Be a Boy, Come Again, and This Mitchell and Webb Book, which he wrote with David Mitchell.

4. He is an award-winning actor

Robert has won three television awards out of his seven nominations, including a Royal Television Award for Best Comedy Performance in Peep Show, which he shared with David Mitchell, a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Channel 4 sitcom Back, and a BAFTA TV Award for Best Comedy Programme for That Mitchell and Webb Look, which he also shared with David Mitchell.

5. He was born and raised in Lincolnshire

Robert was born in Boston, Lincolnshire and grew up in the Lincolnshire town of Woodhall Spa. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the easiest childhood, as his parents divorced when he was five and he rarely saw his dad. His mother sadly passed away from breast cancer when he was seventeen.

David Mitchell is Robert's best friend as well as comedy partner. (Image credit: Getty)

6. He is the youngest of three brothers

He is the youngest of three brothers by five years. In an interview with The Guardian, he said, “I spent most of my childhood playing alone, being Zorro or some other superhero, doing Lego, watching telly and riding my bike. My brothers and I got on fine, but when you’re 12, you don’t want to hang out with a five-year-old. One of my best early memories is of the three of us dressing up in my auntie’s and nan’s clothes to have photos taken on New Year’s Eve.”

7. He leans more towards writing than filming these days

After having major heart surgery last year, Robert now focuses on writing and spending time with his family, including his wife, Abigail Burdess and his two young daughters Esme and Dory. He revealed that he turns down a lot of work that involves filming away from home. Talking to the Irish News, he said, "I don't want to retire from acting, but the writing has started to overtake it as I've become increasingly fussy and as my interest in writing books has progressed.

“I've got a family. My girls are eight and 10 and I'm aware they are not going to be little for much longer. I just like the hours of writing. I can do it at home and I feel much more present,” he added.

Robert Webb fact file

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor...

How old is Robert Webb? Robert Webb is 48 years old and was born on 29 September 1972.

Is Robert Webb married? Robert Webb has been married to Abigail Burdess since 2006. She is a comedy writer and performer for radio, television and stage.

Does Robert Webb have children? He has 2 daughters called Esme and Dory.

Where was Robert Webb born? Robert Webb was born in Boston, Lincolnshire.

How tall is Robert Webb? Robert Webb is 5ft 10.

