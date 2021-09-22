Judi Love — things you didn’t know about the comedian and presenter

Judi Love is a stand-up comedian and presenter who has appeared as a panellist on Loose Women since 2020 and on the ITV2 comedy show Sorry, I Didn’t Know. She also competed on Celebrity MasterChef in 2020 where she made it to the final.

Judi has also starred in the hit ITV2 comedy Pranksterz and has been on 8 Out of 10 Cats. Judi radiates positivity as she lives by the motto ‘Laughter is Healing’ which shines an accurate light on how she deals with life’s obstacles.

Other comedy shows she has appeared on include Celebrity Gogglebox, Comedy Game Night, Harry Hill’s Club Night, King Gary, and The Stand Up Sketch Show. Along with hosting the 2019 London Critics' Circle Awards.

It’s clear that Judi is a woman of many talents - but will her dancing talents serve her well in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing?

She told the BBC about the opportunity of being on the show: “I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft. I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!”

But what else is there to know about TV star Judi Love?

Judi Love has two degrees

Judi studied at the Tavistock Institute where she achieved two degrees. One in Community Arts and Social Science and a Masters in Social Work.

She made her stage debut in 2011

Judi made her stage debut in 2011 for her show Laughter Is Healing. She believes that comedy helped her through challenging times during her life, including when her mum passed away from dementia in 2009.

Judi has been a life-long fan of Strictly Come Dancing. (Image credit: BBC)

Judi began doing comedy for a University module

She performed a comedy set in front of her class for a module, where she told the comical side of caring for her mother, who had dementia.

She has two children

Judi is a single mum to two children, a son, aged eleven, and a daughter, who is sixteen. She succeeded in achieving her amazing degrees while raising them on her own and revealed to OK! Magazine that she was looking for love, saying, "I’m definitely dating! Which is a good thing. I’m just loving myself and where I am. I know now what I need and what I want. It’s a nice feeling when you can meet someone and get on with them.

"It’s important as a single parent for your children to see that you need to be loved and cared for too, because you’re always caring for them."

She attended the Identity School of Acting

Judi went to the drama school, the Identity School of Acting, and landed the lead role in the theatre production Here today Gun tomorrow at the Arcola Theatre.

A post shared by Judi Love (@1judilove) A photo posted by on

She spent the majority of her youth in East London

Judi was born in Hackney, East London to Jamaican parents and she spent the majority of her childhood in and around the East London area. She is also the youngest of five children.

She is an avid lover of charity work

Judi supports many different charities and even travelled to a refugee camp with other comedians to help. She admires all of the valuable work they do and carefully chooses charities to support, hoping to help raise funds for the causes through her popularity.

A post shared by Judi Love (@1judilove) A photo posted by on

Judi Love's Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the comedian…

How old is Judi Love? Judi Love is 41 years old. She was born on 4 June 1980.

Is Judi Love married? No, Judi Love isn't married.

Does Judi Love have children? Judi has two children, a son and a daughter.

Where was Judi Love born? Judi Love was born in Hackney, East London.

How tall is Judi Love? Judi is 5 foot 3 inches tall.

Instagram: @1judilove

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.