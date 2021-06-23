King Gary Season 2: Release date, plot, trailer, and all you need to know

King Gary Season 2 will be hitting our screens this summer and we can barely wait to find out how Gary King and his loving family have been getting on since we last caught up with them.

Created and starring Tom Davis (Murder In Successville) and James De Frond, the sitcom is set amongst a competitive working-class crescent in the outer London suburbs and follows Gary King, a family man who has taken over his dad’s building firm.

With all our favourites from the first series set to return, plus a few exciting new additions to the cast, the second series is one of BBC2's most anticipated comedies of the year. Here's everything we know so far...

The first episode of the second series is expected to air this summer on BBC2. The BBC is yet to confirm an exact start date.

When the second series was commissioned Tom Davis said: “We've been overwhelmed by the lovely response to the first series and the way people have taken the King family into their hearts. We are so humbled it resonated with so many and are both excited to be returning to Butterchurn Crescent. Lully stuff."

Meanwhile, in the US the first series is available on Amazon Prime, so we expect the second series will also head there.

Tom Davis co-created King Gary with James De Frond, who also directs the show. (Image credit: BBC)

King Gary Season 2 plot

A BBC synopsis reads" "Series two will see Gary and Terri attempt to tie the knot, in a fashion fit only for the Kings. Meanwhile, Stuart learns that the only thing worse than having Gary and Terri as enemies is having them as friends — Gary and Stuart unite against a common enemy in the shape of nightmare new neighbour Aaron, while Terri is determined to matchmake Stuart with her mate Alison."

King Gary series 2 cast

The show's star and creator Tom Davis will reprise his role as Gary King, while Laura Checkley will be back as his faithful wife Terri.

Simon Day (The Fast Show) plays Gary's dad, Big Gary, Camille Coduri (Him & Her) returns as his mum Denise King, while Neil Maskell (Humans) will play his pal Winkle and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan) will also be back as Gary's neighbour Stuart Williams.

New faces joining the cast for series two include Morgan Watkins (Bulletproof) and Lily Brazier (People Just Do Nothing).

People Just Do Nothing and Wannabe star Lily Brazier will star in King Gary Season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer available for King Gary Season 2 just yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands!