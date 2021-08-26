The Curse: Everything you need to know about new C4 comedy drama from People Just Do Nothing team

The Curse will see the stars of People Just Do Nothing and Tom Davis of King Gary join forces in a new comedy-drama for Channel 4, described as a story of "trust, greed, ambition, class and in-equality".

Set in the 1980s, the six-part series will follow a gang of criminals who carry out a robbery and get more than they bargained for when they get their hands on the loot, in a tale with similarities to the infamous real-life Brink's-Mat Robbery of 1983.

The show stars Davis and Kurupt FM team Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp and Hugo Chegwin, who have all teamed up to write the comedy drama with King Gary co-creator James De Frond. Here's everything we know so far...

A pilot was shot in London's East End in April last year, at locations including the Palm Tree Pub in Mile End and C4 recently confirmed that production is underway on the series. In a recent tweet, Tom Davis revealed it will be coming to C4 in 2022, but when Channel 4 provide an official transmission date, we'll let you know.

The Curse plot

The Curse is a comedy caper set in London in the early 80's, following a gang of hopeless small time crooks who through their own stupidity and poor judgement find themselves embroiled in one of the biggest gold heists in history.

The 80's saw the elevation of materialistic values, in a decade where the rich got richer (mainly at the expense of others). The same era saw a rise in armed robberies with local lads taking from the very people they felt were robbing them.

The comedy is a fictionalised tale loosely inspired by an infamous robbery from the early 80's, where six men raided a depot near one of London's airports thinking they'd walk away with £50,000 in cash, only to stumble across seven thousand bars of gold, with a street value of tens of millions!

The Curse stars Allan Mustafa (playing Albert Fantoni), Steve Stamp (playing Sidney Wilson), Hugo Chegwin (playing Phil 'The Captain' Pocket) and Tom Davis (playing Big Mick Neville), a group of hapless small-time criminals who become embroiled in the plot. They are normal working-class men who just dabble in low level crime to make ends meet during the recession hit decade. But the naïve gang royally bite off more than they can chew with the heist and subsequently are stuck with the impossible task of coming up with a plot to rid themselves of the loot before they get nicked or even worse, end up dead...

The Curse is a tale of friendship. Can a group of childhood friends stick together when they find themselves transformed overnight from nobody's to somebody's and what are the sacrifices that they must make to survive...and ultimately is all the money in the world ever really worth it?

Who else stars in The Curse?

Emer Kenny (Father Brown & The Duchess), Peter Ferninando (The Letter for The King & Hyena), Ambreen Razia (Starstruck & This Way Up), Northern Irish star Michael Smiley (Kill List & The Lobster) and Geoff Bell, who's famous for playing East End Hardmen, most notably in Green Street and Top Boy, will also appear.

What do the cast say about The Curse?

"We're trying to write a film which is all based around growing up in the nineties," Davis told This Country creator Daisy May Cooper in a recent Instagram interview. "When you grow up in inner London, it was before gang culture, it's like naff gang culture, rival council estates with kids trying to sell weed."

In a C4 statement he added... “Ever since first meeting Allan, Steve and Hugo myself and James have been buzzing to work with them. Channel 4 has such an incredible history in bringing working class stories to life, we’re excited to add this tale to the mix."

Meanwhile, co-writer Steve Stamp commented: “I’ve always wanted a mullet so really this is just an excuse to do that. But also an absolute privilege to work with such a talented group of people and to be making something with this level of scale and ambition. Really excited to start shooting.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, said: “It's been such a treat to see these mega comedy talents collide with The Curse. As gripping as it is daft, we're thrilled to have such an ambitiously funny show from these brilliant creatives coming to Channel 4.”

Is there a trailer for The Curse?

There isn't a trailer yet, but when one arrives we'll be sure to post it here!