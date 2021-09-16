Tilly Ramsay — things you didn’t know about the TV presenter and chef

Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay is the daughter of famous British chef Gordon Ramsay and chttps://www.whattowatch.com/news/strictly-come-dancing-2021-guide-662067ookbook author Tana Ramsay. Just like her father, Tilly is a keen chef, as she got her own cooking show in 2015 titled Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch on CBBC which stars all members of her family.

Her cooking skills have also been on This Morning in a regular cooking segment ‘Big Chef Little Chef’ with her father and has guest appeared on MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen from 2010-2015.

She has even racked up 9.5 million followers on her TikTok account with her hilarious videos of her and her famous dad!

Most of Tilly's fans will know that she not only has the same birthday as her dad, but she also secretly prefers her mum’s cooking over her dad's! Her latest project is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 where she is battling against 14 other celebrities to win the famous glitterball trophy.

But what else do we know about Tilly Ramsay? Here are several things you probably don't know…

1. She is one of 5 children

Tilly is the second youngest out of her siblings. The eldest is her sister Megan Ramsay, who is 23, next are 21 year-old twins Holly and Jack Ramsay and the youngest is little brother Oscar Ramsay who is 2 years old.

2. She has written a cookbook

Tilly released her first cookbook in 2017 called ‘Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover,’ which includes 60 simple and delicious recipes to make, and it was inspired by the third series of the hit CBBC cooking show Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch.

3. She has been nominated for children's BAFTA awards

Tilly’s work on children’s TV earned her two BAFTA award nominations in the Children’s Entertainment category and Kids’ Vote Television category in 2015 for her show Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch. She was then nominated again in 2016 in the Entertainment category.

4. She has made numerous TV appearances

She has done many TV appearances over the years on popular shows such as, Blue Peter, The One Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The F Word and now Strictly Come Dancing!

5. Her voice is used for a production company

The production company One Potato, Two Potato was a joint venture between Optomen and Gordon Ramsay. Now owned by All3Media, the company One Potato, Two Potato used Tilly’s voice in a singalong style to say “One Potato, Two Potato!” that is sung during the credits of shows such as Hotel Hell and MasterChef.

6. Tilly has a big online presence

Tilly has a huge following online creating funny TikTok videos with her father, which has earned 9.5 million followers! Her Instagram is just as massive with 930,000 followers.

Tilly Ramsay's fact file

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the TV presenter and chef...

How old is Tilly Ramsay? She is 19. She was born on 8 November 2001.

Is Tilly Ramsay married? No, Tilly isn’t married.

Does Tilly Ramsay have children? Tilly Ramsay doesn’t have any children.

Where was Tilly Ramsay born? Tilly was born in London, but resides in both the US and the UK for her father’s filming.

How tall is Tilly Ramsay? Tilly Ramsay is 5ft 10.

Instagram: @tillyramsay

Twitter: @tillyramsay

