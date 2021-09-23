Katie McGlynn reveals she got advice from former 'Strictly Come Dancing' icons

Strictly Come Dancing has welcomed many soap stars over the years, and luckily for Hollyoaks and former Coronation Street legend Katie McGlynn, she’s been able to use that to her advantage for this year's competition.

Joined by her dance partner, Gorka Marquez, Katie revealed in an interview with This Morning, that she has been receiving advice from previous Strictly contestants, including fellow Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, who was in the dancing competition until week six in 2019, and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who competed in the tenth series of Strictly Come Dancing and finished in fifth place.

Katie told This Morning presenters Philip and Holly: "I am a big fan [of the show]. A lot of my friends have done it. Catherine Tyldesley, Lisa Riley have done it, they've given me sound advice.”

When she was questioned about what they had said to her, she explained, “They just said, “be yourself Katie,” which I'm taking as a good thing and “just enjoy every second of it.” They said it's a “whirlwind,” but just enjoy every step."

She then elaborated on the fact that she was enjoying the rehearsals with Gorka, but that she’s “so awkward” with the passionate dancing and referred to herself as a giraffe or an elephant stomping around.

Catch us two weirdos on the @thismorning sofa with @schofe & @hollywills a bit later on today talking all things @bbcstrictly 😬💃🏼✨ @gorkamarquez1 pic.twitter.com/R98HrYvtUXSeptember 23, 2021 See more

Other soap stars competing for the Glitterball Trophy this year are current EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who portrays Frankie Lewis and former EastEnders legend Nina Wadia, who played Zainab Masood.

Katie plays new mum Becky Quentin in Hollyoaks, a friend of Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and she has so far been at the forefront of some heavy storylines, including her beliefs in conspiracy theories which have left her estranged from her family and encouraging Diane not to get her daughter, Eva, vaccinated.

Katie also mentioned in her This Morning appearance that it would be nice to show her fun side through dance, compared to her intense character on the soap.

Strictly Come Dancing begins Saturday 25th September at 7pm on BBC1 - see our TV Guide for full listings.