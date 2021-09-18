Make sure you don't miss Strictly Come Dancing 2021 with our handy guide.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally here in all its sparkly glory with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman welcoming a new gang of celebrities to the dancefloor. Here’s how to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021 online anywhere in the world!

This year's 15 celebrities battling for the Glitterball Trophy are McFly star Tom Fletcher, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, comedian Robert Webb, Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch star Tilly Ramsay, TV presenter AJ Odudu, chef John Whaite, actor Greg Wise, former EastEnders star Nina Wadia, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, TV star Judi Love and rugby player Ugo Monye. But who will we be adding to our Strictly Come Dancing winners list?!

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021 online in the UK for free

Strictly Come Dancing returns on 18 September on BBC1 at 7.45pm. It will then air on Saturday nights at 7pm.

All episodes will be added to iPlayer after they have aired, so you can easily catch up.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021 online in the US

There are currently no plans to show Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in the US.

