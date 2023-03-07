Redemption: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all about the crime thriller
Redemption on ITV1 stars Paula Malcomson as a detective searching for the killer of her estranged daughter.
Redemption is a gripping ITV1 thriller about estrangement, redemption and second chances, which features a gritty storyline and a top female cast including Paula Malcomson, Siobhan McSweeney and Thaddea Graham.
The six-part ITV1 series comes from the producers behind The Bay and follows DI Colette Cunningham, who takes the law into her own hands on a dangerous mission to find the truth behind the mysterious death of her estranged daughter.
Created by Sean Cook (Holby City, The Last Ship, The Code), here’s everything we know about Redemption arriving on ITV1…
Redemption release date
Redemption is a six-part series that starts on ITV1 on Friday, March 17 at 9 pm. Episodes will also become available to watch on the streaming service ITVX. We'll update you with any US or international scheduling news.
What is the plot of Redemption?
Redemption follows 50-something Liverpool detective Colette Cunningham, whose life is upended when the body of her estranged daughter, Stacey, is found in Dublin following a suspected suicide.
Having not seen Stacey since she went missing as a teenager, Colette decides to move to the Irish city to take a job with the Garda and care for the two grandchildren she never knew existed.
But as she digs into the last months of Stacey’s life, she begins to suspect her daughter was murdered and goes on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth.
Redemption cast — Paula Malcomson on playing DI Colette Cunningham
Paula Malcomson stars as dedicated detective Colette Cunningham, who’s coming to terms with the sudden death of her long-lost daughter. She’s best known for playing Abby Donovan in Ray Donovan and Mrs Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise. She’s also had roles in ER, Sons of Anarchy and Deadwood.
"I’ve always wanted to play a cop and I particularly love that the drama is about a woman in her 50s who has been there and done it," says Paula.
"Colette is essentially investigating not just her daughter's death, but also her life as well, a life that’s completely unknown to her. She knows she is messing with the wrong people and she’s up to her neck in danger, but she can’t help herself. She has an absolute need to solve her daughter’s murder and do the right thing by her. It becomes everything to Colette."
Who else is starring in Redemption?
As well as Paula Malcomson, the cast of Redemption features several familiar faces, including Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney as Colette’s new Garda boss DS Jane Connolly and Curfew’s Thaddea Graham as fellow cop Siobhan Wilson. Meanwhile, Vikings’ Moe Dunford stars as Stacey’s charming yet suspicious boyfriend Eoin Molony.
Is there a Redemption trailer?
Yes there's Redemption trailer which teases the twists and turns of the gripping Irish thriller. Take a look below...
