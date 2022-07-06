Wreck — cast, plot and everything we know

Wreck on BBC3 will give you chills, thrills. and make you laugh! In the middle of the ocean, nobody can hear you scream and that’s certainly the case for the victims of the gruesome murders on board The Sacramentum cruise ship.

Formerly called Wrecked, now changed to Wreck, the show has been described as a comedy with a slice of slasher movie, we see Ladhood star Oscar Kennedy play 20-year-old Jamie, a man determined to find out what happened to his missing sister on board the boat.

He must infiltrate the 3000-strong crew who appear to be completely oblivious to the brutal murders taking place under their noses. With an up-and-coming cast, Wrecked sees Jamie turn detective to uncover the sinister truth.

It's a six-part series filmed in Northern Ireland so check out these first-look images from on board The Sacramentum above and below. Judging by the amount of blood in some of them, there’s not much holiday spirit on this cruise!

So here's everything you need to know about Wreck on BBC3...

The six-part series Wreck is slated to be shown on BBC3 later in 2022. Watch this space and we’ll keep you posted when we discover the air date. We will also update with the US channel and release date for Wreck.

Wreck plot

Wreck follows Jamie (Oscar Kennedy), who is desperate to find his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and vanished mid-charter. Jamie signs up as a new recruit and must infiltrate the crew to find clues to his sister’s disappearance.

It soon becomes clear that there are certain tribes within the staff, including the theatre kids, the mafias and the low-paid workers but what they all have in common is they are overworked and underpaid.

As the crew indulges in partying and excess Jamie discovers that a number of grisly murders are taking place on the ship yet everyone else seems oblivious to them. So Jamie is forced to turn sleuth in an attempt to discover who is responsible.

Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) wants to find out what happened to his missing sister on the deadly cruise. (Image credit: BBC)

Wreck cast — Oscar Kennedy as Jamie

Rising star Oscar Kennedy started out playing the young Nigel Slater in the series Toast in 2010. He’s since gone on to play Edward Turner in the series Hunted and Henry Tudor in The White Queen. Oscar has also had roles in The Politician’s Husband, Outlander, Home from Home and Ladhood. Last year he starred in the post apocalyptic school-based movie School’s Out Forever.

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie looking for clues in Wreck. (Image credit: BBC)

Thaddea Graham as Vivian

Thaddea plays Vivian in Wreck. She's best known for playing Kat in the BBC1 drama series Us which starred Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves. She played Bel in Doctor Who and starred in the TV series The Irregulars. She was also in The Letter for the King.

Thaddea Graham as Vivian and Oscar Kennedy as Jamie in Wreck. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Rowan as Danny

Playing Danny in Wreck is Jack Rowan who made a name for himself as Callum MacGregor in the hit BBC1 drama Noughts + Crosses. He also played boxer boy Bonnie in Peaky Blinders and starred in Channel 4 drama Born To Kill, plus Adulting and Boys from County Hell.

Wreck star Jack Rowan in Noughts and Crosses season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring?

Wreck has a great ensemble cast of young actors. I May Destroy You’s Harriet Webb is playing Karen while former EastEnders and Game of Thrones star Alice Nokes plays Sophia. Jack Rowan's Noughts + Crosses co-star Jodie Tyack stars as Pippa, joining newcomers Louis Boyer, Anthony Rickman and Diego Andres. Amber Grappy, who stars in Sky Atlantic series The Baby, is also appearing.

Cruise terror! Jodie Tyack as Pippa. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Wreck?

No not yet but if BBC3 release a Wreck trailer we’ll post it on here.