‘The Baby’: cast, trailer, plot, first looks, and all you need to know about the new comedy horror

The Baby is a dark comedy about a woman landed with a baby with deadly powers. Coming to Sky Atlantic and HBO, this quirky new series stars comedian and The Duchess star Michelle De Swarte who plays Natasha, a woman who unexpectedly finds herself with a baby she doesn’t want. Her new bundle of joy may look cute but it has deadly powers that soon turn Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show and force her to experience parenting at its most challenging.

So here's everything you need to know about The Baby...

The Baby is an eight-part series that will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK and HBO in the US. It will also be available to stream on NOW. There’s no air date yet but we do know it’ll be hitting our screens later this year and we will update as soon as we can.

Is there a trailer for 'The Baby'?

Yes there's a trailer for The Baby which opens with a baby crying! It looks great! You can watch what happens below...

‘The Baby’ plot

The Baby follows Natasha (Michelle De Swarte) is 38 and feels furious that her closest friends are suddenly all having babies. But then one day, one literally lands in her arms. However, despite its cuteness, this child is definitely not one she wants to nurture as it turns out to be controlling, manipulative and, worst still, deadly. As Natasha learns the full extent of the Baby’s powers, she makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. But while she may not want a baby, the baby most definitely wants her. So how far will Natasha have to go to get her life back?

‘The Baby’ cast — Michelle De Swarte as Natasha

The Baby's mum Natasha is played by comedian Michelle. She starred in The Duchess on Netflix, alongside Katherine Ryan. She was also in the TV series Free Speech and has appeared on Comedy Lab and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW!.

Michelle De Swarte as Natasha in 'The Baby'. (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring in 'The Baby'?

The Baby also stars Amira Ghazalla as Mrs Eaves, a 70-year-old woman who lives out of her car and mysteriously appears whenever 'The Baby' is close by. Amira has had roles in The Honourable Woman, Holby City, No Offence and Hatton Garden. Amber Grappy, star of the TV series Wrecked, plays Natasha’s younger sister Bobbi, who is desperate for a baby herself.

'The Baby' cast... Michelle De Swarte flanked by Amber Grappy and Amira Ghazalla. (Image credit: Sky)

