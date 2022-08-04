The Pale Blue Eye — cast, plot and everything we know

The Pale Blue Eye is an upcoming Netflix horror thriller that should pitch up to frighten us in 2022.

The movie is written and directed by Scott Cooper who is known for such films as Crazy Heart and Out of the Furnace and it is co-produced by the show's main star Christian Bale.

The movie is an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel The Pale Blue Eye (opens in new tab) which follows the young horror writer Edgar Allan Poe, legendary writer of The Fall Of the The House Of Usher, and a mystery he gets caught up at America's West Point military academy in 1830. Gillian Anderson, Harry Melling and Harry Lawtey (You & Me) also star in this Gothic horror.

So here's everything you need to know about Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye...

The Pale Blue Eye should arrive on Netflix in 2022, so given that it's a horror perhaps some time in October near Halloween might be a good guess. When an official worldwide air date is announced we'll update right here.

Is there a trailer for The Pale Blue Eye?

No trailer for The Pale Blue Eye has yet been released by Netflix but we'll be posting it here when it finally shows up! So do check back.

What's the plot of The Pale Blue Eye?

The Pale Blue Eye follows the same plot of the novel. At West Point Academy in 1830, a young cadet’s body is discovered swinging from a rope just off the parade grounds. It's an apparent suicide, but the next morning, something truly horrific happens. Someone has stolen into the room where the body was laid and removed the heart. At a loss for answers and desperate to avoid any negative publicity, the Academy calls on the services of a local civilian, Augustus 'Gus' Landor (Christian Bale, is a former police detective from New York City who retired to the Hudson Highlands for health reasons.

Now a restless widower, Gus agrees to come out of retirement to take on the case. As he questions the dead man’s acquaintances, he finds an eager assistant in a moody, intriguing young cadet who likes a drink or two, has written two volumes of poetry and has a mysterious past that often changes from telling to telling. The cadet’s name is none other than Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

The Pale Blue Eye cast — Christian Bale as Augustus Landor

There's a top cast for The Pale Blue Eye, with executive producer and British star Christian Bale leading the way as Augustus Landor, a veteran New York detective investigating the grisly deaths at West Point.

Christian made his name as a child star in the 1987 Steven Spielberg movie Empire Of The Sun. He later starred in American Psycho and played Batman in The Dark Knight and The Dark Night Rises. He played Moses in Exodus: Gods and Kings.

Christian Bale as Batman. (Image credit: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.)

Harry Melling as the young Edgar Allan Poe

Harry Melling stars as the young Edgar Allan Poe, before he became a famous author, who helps Augustus with his investigations at West Point.

Harry Melling has previously starred in other Netflix shows such as The Queen’s Gambit, The Devil All the Time, The Old Guard, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Harry Melling in The Queen's Gambit. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in The Pale Blue Eye?

Other big name stars in The Pale Blue Eye include Harry Lawtey, best known as Robert Spearing in Industry, Gillian Anderson (The First Lady, The Crown, X Files, The Fall), Lucy Boynton (The Ipcress File) plus Robert Duvall (The Godfather), Timothy Spall, Toby Jones, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Charlie Tachan, Fred Hechinger, Gideon GLick, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks and Brennan Keel Cook.

As soon as we hear who each is playing in The Pale Blue Eye we'll update here.

Harry Lawtey (centre) in Industry. (Image credit: HBO )

Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. (Image credit: Netflix)

Locations and behind the scenes

Filming of The Pale Blue Eye took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and New York from November 2021 and February 2022 and is now in post-production.

Who was Edgar Allan Poe?

Horror author Edgar Allen Poe (1809-49). (Image credit: Alamy)

Legendary American horror writer Edgar Allan Poe wrote poetry and short stories, particularly his tales of mystery and the macabre. Born in Boston in 1809 he'd have been 21 when The Pale Blue Eye was set and played by Harry Melling. His tale The Murders in the Rue Morgue (opens in new tab) (1841) initiated the modern detective story, while The Raven, penned in 1845, remains one of the best-known poems in American literature. Edgar Allan Poe died in 1949 in mysterious circumstances, having been found delirious on the streets of Baltimore.