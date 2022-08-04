You & Me — cast, plot, and everything we know

You & Me is a heartbreaking romantic drama set in London that has an award-winning creative team behind it. Yes, it's executive produced by none other than Russell T. Davies (It's A Sin, Doctor Who) and Dominic Treadwell Collins (EastEnders). Their show will arrive on new ITV streaming service ITVX in 2023.

Among the main stars of the three-parter are Harry Lawtey, best known as Robert in banking drama Industry, Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World) and Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji) and follows their story over two different timelines as catastrophic events unfold around them.

So here's everything you need to know about You & Me on ITVX...

You & Me's executive producer Russell T. Davies with new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

There's no air date announced yet for You & Me, although we do know the drama is coming to ITV's new streaming service ITVX in 2023. We'll update here when we hear more.

What is the plot of You & Me?

In You & Me, Ben (Harry Lawtey) is a young northern lad in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. Emma (Jessica Barden) is a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success and Jess (Sophia Brown) is a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running for a bus…

Told over two separate timelines across the three episodes, You & Me reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that shape Ben, Emma and Jess. And as the "then" gives way to the "now", a chance encounter leads their lives (and their loved ones) to collide. They do find themselves offered a second chance at love, but will they take it or will the past hold them back?

The show is described by ITV as "warm, lyrical, engaging and enchanting, but also profoundly moving and unabashed in confronting the very real struggles that can be faced in the modern world, this is a contemporary take on the much-loved British romcom. It's a story about love…about finding love when you least expect it, about losing it, about parental and sibling love, about sex and friendship, about the difficult decisions we must all make in the name of love, and the often searingly painful cost of love".

You & Me main cast — Harry Lawtey, Jessica Barden and Sophia Brown on playing Ben, Emma and Jess

Harry Lawtey plays heartbroken Ben in You & Me. He's best known for his role as hedonistic banker Robert Spearing in BBC and HBO drama Industry. He's also starring in new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye.

Harry Lawtey says: "It’s a real privilege to be trusted with Ben’s story. You & Me is a brilliant, contemporary look at what it means to love. It’s about hope, heartache and that tendency for life to move a little faster than you’re able to keep up. Working alongside Sophia, Jess and this great crew is a joy — I can’t wait to share what we’ve made."

Jessica Barden, who plays Emma, is best known for her roles in The End of the F***ing World, Pieces of Her, Far From The Madding Crowd. Jessica says: “I feel so lucky to be working with so many talented and iconic people. The type of story we are telling is what the British film and TV industry does best, and I can’t wait for people to see the show!”

The third of the three main stars of You & Us is Sophia Brown as Jess (see main first look picture above). She's about to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin and previously appeared in Giri/Haji and Borderland.

Sophia says: “I’m thrilled to be working alongside the brilliant Jess and Harry to help bring Jamie’s beautiful scripts to life. I fell in love with the characters so quickly — at every turn they made me laugh, then made me cry. What makes the project so special is how swiftly we capture the intricacy of life — how delicate love, loss, friendship and parenthood are in the modern world.”

Jessica Barden as Emma in You & Me. (Image credit: ITV)

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing in Industry season 2. (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Who else is starring in You & Me?

Look out for Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, Broadchurch, The Pact) as Ben’s mum Linda, while Andi Osho (Stay Close, The Sandman, Breeders) is Jess’ mum Pam, award-winning stage star Janie Dee (Crashing) plays Emma’s mum Hannah, while Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Temple) is playing Emma’s sister Joey.

Julie Hesmondhalgh in BBC1 drama The Pact. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a You & Me trailer?

No You & Me trailer is ready quite yet, so we'll update here when one is released to watch.

