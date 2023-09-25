Sex Education season 4 episode 5 recap: Tough conversations

This article contains spoilers for Sex Education season 4 episode 5.

In Sex Education season 4's fifth episode, Maeve tries to start planning her mother's funeral. Unfortunately, two of her closest friends both have some difficult news they have to tell her, and her brother isn't exactly helping her, either. Aimee realizes that she's started to catch feelings for Isaac, and Otis is fretting about the night he spent sleeping in the same bed as Ruby. But how can either of them tell Maeve their thing just days after she learned her mother had passed away?

Here's a detailed breakdown of everything that happened in Sex Education season 4 episode 5.

Back to Cavendish

Otis and Aimee are in the kitchen, whipping up some breakfast for Maeve. They've stayed with her since they brought her back from the hospital, but as she's going to the funeral home with her brother, she says it's time they went back to Cavendish. Before they leave, Maeve asks Otis out on a date that evening.

At school, Jackson is mocking Viv because of how things are moving with Beau and then he tells her he's decided to find his sperm donor. Elsewhere, Eric asks Abbi if the annual fundraiser could be done for his church, which she agrees to.

Otis tells Eric he and Ruby slept in the same bed one night whilst he was arguing with Maeve when she was still in the US. He knows he has to tell her, but doesn't want to do it right now, given the situation. He also barely asks how Eric's life has been going, before he runs off after Ruby panicking about the debate.

After explaining he's been looking after Maeve, Ruby starts offering him some advice about the debate. Aisha then tries to pull Ruby aside, as she says she's got some info about O that might be useful.

New feelings

Maeve heads to the funeral home with Sean to discuss the options for their mother's funeral, and they realize they don't know who to invite, or what sort of funeral she would have wanted. Sean gets a call and rushes outside; when Maeve finds him, she challenges him about dealing drugs, and he eventually confesses he's started using again, so she storms off away from him.

Back at school, Isaac finds the Cavendish lift is out of order so he texts Aimee to ask her to bring his stuff from the art room to another classroom that a caretaker has set him up in. They end up heading to the dark room to develop some photos, and the pair confess they have feelings for one another. Aimee resolves to talk to Maeve about it.

Elsewhere, Jean pays a visit to Doctor Miller for a check-up about her daughter, and she's told Joy is a perfectly healthy baby. When the doc asks how Jean's been holding up, her sister Jo says she's not coping too well, and the doctor offers to discuss medication for depression with her, which Jean is embarrassed by.

Debate time

O and Otis take to the stage for their big debate. O makes a grand entrance and gets off to a strong start by needling Otis about his father's books, which she says are favored by extremist men's rights activists.

Although he's on the back foot, Otis makes use of Ruby's info by suggesting he wouldn't want to be advised on sex and relationships by someone who ghosts people.

Several audience members then revealed that O had ghosted them in the past. O manages to win back support, however, by coming out as asexual on stage, and stating she ghosted people because she found the more intimate parts of relationships overwhelming, but she's committed to trying to be a better person going forward. Meanwhile, Jean goes to visit Celia again, and she tells her that they're hiring O as Jean's permanent radio co-host.

Michael and Maureen Groff had spent the night together. Maureen frets about doing this behind Adam's back, and Michael asks if they can get back together, but she's not so sure.

After school, Otis gets dressed up for his date and proceeds to leave. Jean intercepts him, but when she asks where he's been and says he can't just come and go as he pleases, he gets frustrated. Otis is upset that she did the Sexology show with O and argues that Jean has been giving all her attention to Joy before leaving her. After starting to cry, Jean tries to book another appointment with Dr. Miller.

Maeve is also getting ready for date night and Aimee drops by. After asking how the funeral home visit went, Aimee tells Maeve about the situation between her and Isaac, but Maeve says she's not ready to deal with this info right now so they postpone the conversation before she leaves.

Elsewhere, Jackson is having dinner with his family and tells his parents about his plan to find the sperm donor responsible for him so he can look into their family history. When they say they'll think about it, Jackson argues it isn't his parents' decision whether or not he's allowed to seek them out.

Eric also goes to visit Pastor Samuel and asks if he can donate the money from the Cavendish fundraiser to the church. The Pastor says it's a very generous gesture but asks why Eric hasn't been coming to baptism classes. Eric says he's not sure he still wants to get baptized after all, but before leaving, he bumps into the student he had sex with at the club night, and watches him perform as part of the church choir.

Maeve meets Otis at the cinema for their date. He prepares to tell her about the night with Ruby, but she stops him and says she just wants to have fun tonight, so he tells her she looks nice and then they share a kiss.

Inside, they find Jo who has just been stood up by her date, so they agree to get her a ticket. Inside, Maeve produces a bottle of tequila she'd snuck in, and Jo proceeds to get very drunk and disrupts the film.

Jackson also turns up, crashing Viv and Beau's date night after the argument with his parents. During the screening, Beau walks out because he's feeling jealous about her friendship with Jackson, but Viv reassures him that there's nothing going on between her and Jackson. The pair then leave the cinema and Viv texts Jackson to say she's taken Beau home because he doesn't feel well.

Cal and Aisha also went along to the movies. It turns out the film isn't a subtitled showing; Cal offers to ask to get the subtitles on, but Aisha stops her. After the film, Aisha explains that she doesn't always like to 'cause a fuss' about each and every challenge with non-disabled people, before the pair share a kiss.

Otis, Maeve and Jo get thrown out of the screening because another viewer complains about Joanna's behavior. Otis sends Jo home in a taxi, and when she arrives back at Jean's, she confesses she is in a lot of debt to her sister.

Otis tries to take Maeve to their dinner reservation, but she instead heads towards the old Moordale site, and climbs through the locked gates. Inside, the pair find their way to the old swimming pool. The pool's been drained, so the pair lie down at the bottom and start making out.

Things heat up between them, but Otis shoves Maeve off him before they can start having sex and tells her about the night he spent sleeping beside Ruby. Before they can argue properly, though, some night watchmen find them in the pool and haul the pair of them out. The episode then ends with Jean arriving in the car, and Otis formally introduces Maeve to his mum.

