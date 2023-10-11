This article contains spoilers for the Sex Education season 4 finale.

Ahead of the show's return, Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn revealed that she "felt really good" about the place that the show's last-ever episode left everyone in. The tear-jerking feature-length finale was full of moving moments and happy reunions and saw many of the biggest rifts being healed, making it a fitting send-off for one of the best Netflix shows.

Eric and Otis made peace with their differences, Adam, Michael, and Maureen got to spend some time back together as a family, Jean headed back into the studio on her own terms (and reconnected with her sister), and Maeve fully opened up to Otis about her feelings, in her own way.

Here's a full breakdown of all the biggest parts of Sex Education's final episode.

Sex Education season 4 ending explained: Do Otis and Maeve end up together?

Sadly, Otis and Maeve's love doesn't last. After Maeve made the decision to return to America in the previous episode, the pair decided to have no contact for a little while.

Otis spends the season finale upset over their break-up and is heartbroken that neither of them was brave enough to break the no-contact agreement. However, right at the end of the episode, Otis finds a note that Maeve had left him by his bedside.

In it, Maeve opens up about just how much the time they'd spent together had meant to her. She says that opening the clinic with him helped her gain the courage to start opening up to other people.

Even though they're both clearly devastated they can't be together, Maeve thanks him for everything that went down in Moordale and says she will carry part of him with her wherever she goes.

Do Otis and Eric become friends again?

Eric and Otis hugged it out at the big fundraiser. (Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Even though Otis and Maeve didn't work out together, Moordale's resident sex therapist at least got his best friend back.

Throughout the early parts of the episode, Otis and Eric both considered reaching out to one another, but never quite mustered the courage to do so. But after Eric returned from finding Cal, he found both the Coven and Otis outside his house.

Otis explained that he had been aware of the differences between him and Eric but he was worried about upsetting Eric and was scared that, if he said the wrong, he would lose him. Eric assures him that would never happen, and then invited him in to get ready for the Cavendish fundraiser with Aisha, Roman and Abbi.

After the festivities, the pair updated one another on what had gone on since they cooled their friendship off. Eric has decided he wants to become a Pastor, and Otis tells Eric that he's split up with Maeve. The pair then fell asleep at Eric's house playing video games together.

Did Adam and his dad fix their relationship?

Season 4's penultimate episode featured an outburst in which Adam confronted his father for making him feel anxious and like he's never been good enough. He also accused him of only trying to heal their relationship in order to get back with his mum.

In the season finale, Michael went to the farm Adam was working at in order to apologize to him. He told his son that he never hated Adam, but he might have hated himself, and the pair shared an emotional hug. Then, Michael got to see his son at work and even got to join in his first class where he learned to ride a horse. After class, Adam came out as bisexual to his boss, Jem, and she invited him out on a date.

At the end of the episode, Michael brought Adam home after the pair spent the rest of the day hanging out. Although Michael tries to head off, Adam asks if all three of them could spend some time together, signaling that the family might be reunited later down the line.

Does Eric go through with his baptism?

Eric spent the season wrestling with his faith and had decided to go through with his baptism after all following a chat with Abbi in episode 7.

However, he ended up refusing to be baptized during the ceremony after all. When he arrived for his ceremony, Pastor Samuel told him that the church council would not be accepting the money from the fundraiser because Cavendish promoted views that the church could not align with.

He felt torn between his own sexuality and the church's conservative outlook. After making a speech about being proud of his sexuality and his faith, he ran into the stranger (played by Jodie Turner-Smith) he'd crossed paths with multiple times in the season.

Her words strongly implied that she was a manifestation of God, and she told him he would help to 'change hearts and minds and let everyone know that I love them for who they are'.

Following this chat, he was shocked to encounter Pastor Samuel at the Cavendish fundraiser, where he said he was open to having discussions with the LGBT+ community about how they could be more inclusive.

What else happened in the Sex Education season 4 finale?

Cavendish launched a search for Cal after they went missing in the season finale. (Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Maeve returned to America to complete her course. Whilst there, she received word from a publisher that they were interested in seeing more of her work. She shared the news with Thomas Molloy — the tutor who had told her she wasn't cut out to be a writer — and made him understand that, as a teacher, his words could have a big impact on his students.

Cal's mother interrupted the preparations for Cavendish's big fundraiser to ask if anyone had seen Cal, as they had returned home the night before. The Cavendish students launched a search at a shopping center, but Eric and Jackson thankfully found Cal by the cliffside. Later, since Eric's church rejected the fundraising money, the students decided to donate it towards Cal's top surgery.

At the fundraiser, the results of the student election were finally announced. Connor was revealed as the winner, but he promptly turned down the role. Otis was the runner-up, but he also refused to take it, finally realizing just how much O loved being the therapist for the college.

After reconciling with her sister, Joy, Jean changed her mind about hosting the Sexology radio show. She returned to the studio and demanded to be left to run it the way she wanted. Later, Jo called into the show to share that she'd decided to seek therapy for the sexual abuse she'd suffered when she was younger.

Plus, even though we didn't see the actual conversation, Jean presumably informed Dan that he was Joy's father. Dan had previously said he was keen to have children, so hopefully, this conversation was a positive one, though we never saw how he took the news.

Jackson managed to finally track down who his sperm donor was, though Jerome promptly shut the door in his face when he mentioned it. When he finally confronted his mothers about his birth, Roz revealed that Jackson was actually the son of an affair between her and Jerome, who was already married and had his own family.

They'd decided to keep the news a secret so Jackson didn't feel rejected; whilst he didn't take the news well to start with, he accepted the news and reconciled with his family by the time the credits rolled.

Aimee and Isaac began to date after Maeve gave them her blessing. Viv also finally confronted Beau and told him to leave her alone after her friends helped her recognize his abusive and controlling behavior. And Ruby told Otis that she didn't want to try and continue being friends with Otis after he repeatedly hurt her over the season.

