Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker to Ncuti Gatwa: 'It's yours for the taking'

"I already miss it, because it's been a year since I was on set! It's a really big deal to me that where people work is a happy space, and me and Mandip couldn't have asked for a happier space — we were around an extraordinary crew who made us laugh every day, who worked so hard in every department, and the cast, everybody that came on threw their heart and soul into it.

"But I think the main thing is, I got to hang out with Mandip every day, and I don't get to do that now, and it makes me really sad! It was such a joy, and you can't describe what it's like, knowing you're in the best time of your life — it's such a weird thing, and we knew it from the first week of filming. It's been the most special time, and I'm not even slightly embarrassed about crying about it, and I got to do it side-by-side with friends for life.

"But this family grows, and it will go on, and Ncuti [Gatwa, who has been cast as the new Doctor] will be extraordinary and he will bring an audience that we haven't reached. His performance will be so magical, that we get to sit back and enjoy it as the fans that we can be now."