Doctor Who star Mandip Gill teases her character's ending will leave fans 'in tears'

Doctor Who fans are no stranger to frequent cast changes, and will already know we're preparing to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker this autumn when The Doctor will regenerate into an entirely new face.

But there are some big changes coming up, and current companion Yasmin (Mandip Gill) will also be departing the TARDIS, alongside Dan (John Bishop), so fans will be seeing some fresh faces as showrunner Russell T. Davies returns to Doctor Who.

Speaking to Radio Times about her 'emotional' departure from the show Mandip said: "I think just like me, just like my character, there'll be a lot of tears. But I loved where it ended up."

She added: "I think it was the right thing. It's exciting. There's a lot of emotion. And I think [fans] will be – not pleasantly surprised, but I think they'll realise that's exactly where it should be going."

Mandip also said Doctor Who would always be a part of her, adding: "Is it ever post-Doctor Who? I feel like it's post-Doctor Who filming. Like that's what we should say.

“Because yeah, we've been away from filming for a couple of months, but you're still such a big part of this world. I speak to all the cast, obviously they're some of my best friends. [And] you're constantly talking about the show. You're doing press for it. We've got the Easter special coming up.

She concluded: "So I feel like we should rephrase that to post-filming because I'm always going to be a part of it."

What's next for the future of Doctor Who? (Image credit: BBC/John Pardon)

The Easter special Mandip referred to is Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils, and we now know it airs on Sunday, April 17 (Easter Sunday) so it will be sure to entertain fans over the bank holiday week.

Of course, the big question among all Doctor Who fans is: who will replace Jodie Whittaker? Right now we only have theories, but it's tough to predict as the coveted role could go to anyone. With Jodie taking on the first female version of the role, will we be seeing another woman, or will the role go back to a man?

The possibilities really do seem endless, as the character can change into whoever they want, so we're very excited to see who's taking on the role of the 14th Doctor!

We also don't know who'll be cast as companions either, but former Doctor Who star Catherine Tate has teased a return to the show ahead of the 60th anniversary celebrations. So anything could happen!

Past Doctor Who episodes are available on BBC iPlayer, with the new season heading our way soon.