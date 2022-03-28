Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils premiere date revealed

Legend of the Sea Devils is on its way very soon.

The BBC has just revealed that the next Doctor Who special will be on our screens!

As we had previously predicted, Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils will be hitting TV screens on Easter Sunday (April 17). The special will air on BBC One and BBC America in the US, although times have not been announced just yet.

This Easter special is the second out of a trio of specials set to air throughout 2022, and we know that it's Jodie Whittaker's penultimate adventure in time and space before she regenerates in a third adventure later this year.

The official summary for Legend of the Sea Devils reads: "In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor’s oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?"

If you missed the teaser for Legend of the Sea Devils during the New Year's Day Doctor Who special, it saw the Doctor thrilled to be crossing paths with pirate queen Madam Ching, before showing us our first glimpse at a Sea Devil since the series returned back in 2005.

You can watch that teaser below:

If you're unfamiliar with the Sea Devils are one of the few classic Doctor Who monsters creatures that the Doctor has faced in the past that had not appeared in modern Doctor Who... up until now.

They were first introduced to the show in 1972's "The Sea Devils", and last appeared in the 1984 serial, "Warriors of the Deep". Why they've resurfaced in the 19th Century isn't clear just yet, but it can't be good!

If you're desperate for more Doctor Who news, we've been keeping up to date with all the latest rumors about who might replace Jodie Whittaker and become the 14th Doctor.

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils will air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC America on Sunday, April 17. All twelve seasons of modern Doctor Who are available to stream on HBO Max in the US and on BBC iPlayer in the UK.