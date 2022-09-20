Sacha Dhawan teases 'electrifying' Doctor Who Centenary Special

The Doctor Who Centenary Special is nearly ready to wrap up Jodie Whittaker's adventures in time and space, and returning arch-villain Sacha Dhawan —better known as The Master — and he's teased some very exciting (and emotional) scenes will be on the cards.

In the most recent issue of the official Doctor Who Magazine (opens in new tab), Dhawan spoke about what he wanted the final Doctor Who special to feel like, and how his strong working relationship with outgoing Doctor Jodie Whittaker has made their final scenes bigger and better.

He said: "I wanted it to be epic and moving, and when I watched the episode myself, I thought, 'I’m so glad we landed that', because it kind of takes your breath away a bit.

"It's always been really easy with Jodie. I do my thing and she does hers, and it just works. And that's because, even though the characters have so much animosity between them, me and Jodie really adore each other. Which actually makes the scenes much more electrifying, and a lot more moving than I thought they would be. Especially in the centenary special. I watched the episode on my laptop in a dark room the other day, and I was just a blubbering mess", Dhawan added.

The same issue features a 20-page preview of Jodie's final episode, and also revealed the title for the third and final Doctor Who special set to air this year. According to Doctor Who Magazine, Jodie's last trip in the TARDIS is titled "The Power of the Doctor".

From what we've seen so far, "The Power of the Doctor" will be an epic finale for the Thirteenth Doctor. Not only is she being reunited with The Master, but she'll also be facing off with the Daleks and the Cybermen. She'll need all the help she can get, so it's a good thing she's got Dan, Yaz, Vinder, Kate Stewart and returning companions Ace and Tegan on hand!

Earlier this year, we finally learned the identity of our Fourteenth Doctor was none other than Sex Education star, Ncuti Gatwa. However, it's still unclear whether he'll appear in the Centenary Special or if we'll have to wait even longer to see Ncuti in action.

On the bright side, we already know that "The Power of the Doctor" will be followed by the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special that's due to air in 2023. There's already plenty to look forward to, as we know that the next episode features the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, plus How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris as a menacing new villain and Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney as Rose.

The Doctor Who Centenary Special will air in October 2022.